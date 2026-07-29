NEP vs NED Nepal vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live in India

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Nepal vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: Nepal take on the Netherlands once again in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter with both sides looking to boost their position in the race for direct qualification to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Dutch go into the contest with confidence after beating Nepal by six wickets in their previous encounter, while Nepal will be desperate to bounce back after consecutive batting collapses in Utrecht.

The Netherlands have looked well-balanced throughout the tri-series with captain Scott Edwards leading from the front and experienced all-rounders Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe contributing in all departments. Led by the likes of Alexander Roy, Aryan Dutt and Kyle Klein, their bowling attack has been a constant menace to opposition batting line-ups in home conditions.

Nepal, meanwhile, will look to rediscover their batting rhythm after being bowled out for modest totals in consecutive matches. Captain Rohit Paudel will expect a better performance from the top order, while experienced campaigners Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel will have key roles to play. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane remains Nepal’s biggest weapon with the ball and could prove decisive if the pitch offers assistance to spin.

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Nepal vs Netherlands Match Details

Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27

Match: Netherlands vs Nepal, Match 120

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM Local Time | 9:00 AM GMT | 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd (SV Kampong Cricket Club), Utrecht, Netherlands

Nepal vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 120 live exclusively on the FanCode App and FanCode Website. The match will not be telecast on any television channel in India.

Nepal vs Netherlands Squads

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (Captain & WK), Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Cedric de Lange, Zach Lion-Cachet, Alexander Roy.

Nepal Squad: Rohit Paudel (Captain), Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Ishan Pandey, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Arjun Kumal.