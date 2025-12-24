New ‘Harry Potter’ Trailer Reveals Official First Look at Voldemort and Snape

The Harry Potter franchise has long expanded far beyond J.K. Rowling’s original novels, inspiring blockbuster films, the video game “Hogwarts Legacy”, stage plays such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, audiobook editions, and now an upcoming television adaptation that will introduce the wizarding world to a whole new generation.

The franchise’s enduring appeal has led to frequent reinterpretations across media, with fans embracing every new way to revisit Hogwarts and its stories. But now, yet another new version of the wizarding world has arrived.

A New Wizarding World Arrives

Per HarryPotter.com, on December 10, the mobile board game Monopoly GO! launched a new crossover event that brings the world of Harry Potter into its gameplay. The limited-time collaboration, running through February 4, 2026, reimagines the classic Monopoly GO! interface with wizarding-world-themed boards, locations, characters, and mini-games.

In the new season, players known as “Tycoons” can explore maps inspired by iconic Harry Potter settings, including Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, and a holiday-themed Hogsmeade Village. Completing the first seasonal map unlocks House Crest Shields, allowing players to choose and display their Hogwarts house as part of their in-game identity.

A key feature of the event is an expanded Sticker Album with 23 themed sets that capture memorable characters, magical creatures, artifacts, and moments from the films. These include beloved figures such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Rubeus Hagrid, and even He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named (we’ll say it: Voldemort).

Some Sticker Album packs offer Chocolate Frog Boxes, which can contain rare “Famous Witches & Wizards” stickers as well as exclusive emojis and shields, including one themed after Albus Dumbledore (although you can’t expect him to hang around all day, can you?)

A new trailer for the collaboration sees Mr. Monopoly journey through Platform Nine and Three-Quarters and into the wizarding world, setting the stage for the seasonal event.

It also reveals stylized representations of iconic Harry Potter characters such as Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Severus Snape, Lord Voldemort, and, of course, the Boy Who Lived himself, all redesigned to fit Monopoly GO!’s familiar aesthetic.

Monopoly GO! continues to be one of the most popular mobile board games, and this latest crossover adds one of the most recognisable entertainment franchises to its lineup. The event is available as a free download on iOS and Android through early February.

As for the likes of Snape and Voldemort from the upcoming TV reboot, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. While several other characters’ appearances (and the actors playing them) have been revealed, those two are being kept in the dark. We know that Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London) has been cast as Snape; however, Lord Voldemort has yet to be cast (or revealed).

The Harry Potter TV Reboot

The Harry Potter TV series is now deep into its production. John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch), Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) are among its extensive cast.

The show will have seven seasons, each based upon one of Rowling’s books.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films are also onboard as executive producers. Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive-produce and direct multiple episodes.

Harry Potter Season 1 is expected to premiere in 2027.

Are you excited about all this new Harry Potter content? Let us know!