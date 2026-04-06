Newsom’s office skips Biden in ‘functioning brain’ Obama nostalgia post

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Critics called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office on Thursday for notably skipping former President Joe Biden in an X post that expressed nostalgia for “a president with a functioning brain.”

The Governor Newsom Press Office X account, known for leaning into humor and pugnacious hot takes, shared a post encouraging other X users to repost “if you miss having a President with a functioning brain.” The post featured an image of former President Barack Obama.

The message quickly went viral as users pointed out it skipped Biden’s presidency, which was specifically dogged by speculation about his declining mental acuity.

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“They skipped someone,” podcaster Stephen L. Miller quipped.

The social media account representing the Republican Party riffed on Newsom mentioning his dyslexia and wrote, “We know you ‘can’t read’ but remember posting this?” The post showed Newsom’s account previously wishing Biden a happy birthday and credited him specifically for having a “functioning brain.”

Conservative commentator Jeff Blehar shared a popular meme cartoon of a goose who pursues somebody for some glaring omission and, in this case, saying, “Who did you omit there, Gavin? WHO DID YOU OMIT?”

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After the backlash, the Newsom Press Office did credit Biden for something, however, but opted to praise his “empathy.”

“RT if you miss having a President with empathy,” the account wrote.

Fox News Digital contacted Biden’s office and did not receive an immediate reply.

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