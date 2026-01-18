NFC West Rivals Meet Again in Divisional Round

The No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers head north to face the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in the Divisional Round matchup. Kickoff is Saturday 5:00 p.m. PT as the NFC West rivals meet for the third time this season with a spot in the NFC Championship on the line.

The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with the 49ers opening the year with a 17-13 win in Seattle, while the Seahawks claimed a 13-3 victory at Levi’s® Stadium in Week 18 to secure the top seed. Saturday’s game marks the first time in NFL history two teams have met in Week 1, Week 18, and the postseason in the same season.

This is the third postseason meeting between the rivals, with the series tied 1-1 and the home team winning both prior matchups. San Francisco will play on five days of rest compared to Seattle’s 13, though No. 1 seeds are just 2-2 against Wild Card teams in the Divisional Round over the last five seasons.

Key Storylines

Brock Purdy looks for another NFC Championship appearance

Christian McCaffrey vs. the NFL’s top scoring defense

George Kittle’s absence and how the 49ers adjust offensively

Can San Francisco flip the script after being held to three points in Week 18

49ers Outlook

San Francisco enters the Divisional Round with a gritty Wild Card road win in Philadelphia, and now turns its focus back to a familiar opponent. Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are 7-0 in Wild Card and Divisional Round games and have reached the NFC Championship in every postseason appearance during his tenure.

QB Brock Purdy is 6-2 in his career against the Seahawks and 4-0 at Lumen Field, including a strong showing in the 2022 Wild Card round. A win would send Purdy to his third NFC Championship in his four NFL seasons.

The 23-19 win over the Eagles highlighted San Francisco’s next-man-up mentality, led by WR Demarcus Robinson and LB Eric Kendricks, a theme that will be tested again this week.

The offense will look different without TE George Kittle, who suffered a season-ending achilles injury Sunday. With Kittle out, TE Jake Tonges is expected to see an expanded role. Tonges caught the game-winning touchdown in Week 1 vs. Seattle. The 49ers continue to lean on RB Christian McCaffrey, who ranked second in the NFL in scrimmage yards and has scored in every playoff game of his career. McCaffrey delivered two receiving touchdowns last week and remains the focal point of the offense.

On the injury front, T Trent Williams returned to full participation at practice, WR Ricky Pearsall is questionable, and LB Fred Warner has been ruled out.

San Francisco will look for a sharper offensive showing from Week 18. Historically, teams held to three or fewer points in the regular season have responded with stronger performances in playoff rematches. The 49ers aim to follow suit with their season on the line.

Seahawks Outlook

Seattle enters the Divisional Round well-rested after earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage. This is the fourth time the Seahawks have taken the No. 1 seed since being in the NFC (last time in 2014). The Seahawks finished 14-3 and allowed a league-low 17.2 points per game. Under head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle’s has built its success around a disciplined defense.

Offensively, QB Sam Darnold has delivered one of his most productive seasons, throwing for over 4,000 yards. However, his late-season stretch has been turnover heavy, as he led the NFL with 20 giveaways and enters the postseason looking to avoid a repeat of his nine-sack Wild Card loss under Minnesota a year ago.

Seattle’s passing attack is anchored by WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards and set a franchise record in the process. Despite his regular-season dominance, Smith-Njigba has yet to score a touchdown against San Francisco, setting up a pivotal matchup against a 49ers secondary that will need to hold firm.

What’s at Stake

For the third time in 2025, the 49ers and Seahawks meet, this time with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line. San Francisco looks to continue its January success under Kyle Shanahan, while Seattle aims to defend home field.