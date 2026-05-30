No. 12 Aggies Open College Station Regional with Lamar – Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION- No. 12 Texas A&M begins its postseason slate with a matchup against Lamar in the opening game of the College Station Regional Friday at 3 p.m. from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



Friday’s contest is scheduled to air on SEC Network and may also be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 The Zone. Fans can follow along with the games on X, @AggieBaseball. More information about the College Station Regional can be found on the tournament central page here.



The Aggies earned the No. 12 national seed in the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 39-14 record, including an 18-11 ledger in conference play to finish third in the SEC. The Maroon & White are hosting a regional for the 14th time and will make their 39th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.



Friday’s matchup against the Cardinals (34-25) marks the 47th meeting between the two clubs, with Texas A&M leading the all-time series, 38-8. The Aggies topped Lamar, 25-5, in the most recent matchup this season on February 24.



Shane Sdao will get the starting nod for the Maroon & White, making his 13th start of the season and his third career start in the postseason. In 68.0 innings this season, the lefty has punched out a team-best 78 batters. Sdao earned the win in Texas A&M’s 2024 College Station Regional clinching win over Louisiana, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.



USC (43-15) and Texas State (36-24) make up the remainder of the College Station Regional. Against the Trojans, the Aggies are 3-4 all-time and have won the last matchup coming in 2024. The Maroon & White are 50-16 against the Bobcats after splitting a home-and-home midweek series this season.



Offensively, the Aggies sit inside the top 15 national ranks in slugging percentage (.567), home runs (114), scoring (9.0), on-base percentage (.421) and runs (477). On the mound, the Maroon & White rank eighth nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.14) and second in walks allowed per nine innings (2.95).



NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

NCAA Regional All-Session online sales have ended. Limited single-session tickets may be available at the Blue Bell Park Box office starting 90 minutes prior to first pitch for each game.



BLUE BELL PARK A TO Z

For a comprehensive look at the gameday experience (tickets, parking, tailgating, etc.) at Blue Bell Park, visit our A to Z guide.



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