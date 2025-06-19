OnlyFans’ Kayla Jade ‘Almost Died’ During BBL Surgery in Turkey

Australian OnlyFans mannequin Kayla Jade is recounting the harrowing Brazilian butt carry process that just about price her her life.

“I didn’t have some huge cash on the time, and I had heard so many individuals had been going to get surgical procedures in Turkey — and that they had been actually good at what they did,” Jade, 30, instructed News.com.au on Tuesday, June 17, reflecting on the expertise. “I used to be listening to so many good issues, so I believed it will be good.”

Jade just lately revealed on her eponymous podcast that she traveled to Turkey as a result of medical doctors provided her a inexpensive different than what was out there at residence.

“From the time I used to be younger, I at all times needed to get a BBL to fill in my hip dips, which makes me so unhappy now,” she recalled on the June 4 episode of her “Storytime” podcast. “I had heard of individuals going to Turkey as a result of it was a lot cheaper. I didn’t have any cash, so I used to be like, ‘OK, we’re going to check out Turkey.’”

Jade did her personal analysis, finally deciding on a spot that appeared respected and had “wonderful” critiques. She has since claimed that she “nearly actually died” from the process.

“I used to be ready on the hospital for, like, an hour, and this physician by no means got here,” she claimed. “Then, one of many nurses obtained me and was like, ‘We’re looking out in every single place for the physician.’ … I’ve my surgical procedure the subsequent morning, so I’m form of freaking out at this level.”

It turned out Jade’s physician was working at his clinic, which is the place she wanted to have “a seek the advice of” pre-op.

“The very first thing he mentioned to me was, ‘Oh, you don’t have sufficient fats, so that you’re not going to get the outcome that you really want,’” Jade alleged. “I knew for positive I had sufficient fats, like, I made positive I used to be consuming milk and I gained [weight]. … I really feel like, I don’t know, he was saying that so I don’t get my hopes up or he was simply going to do an affordable job, so he was setting the bar low.”

Regardless of getting what she referred to as “disappointing” suggestions, Jade nonetheless determined to maneuver ahead with the process the next morning.

“It’s go time and, actually, my [and] everybody’s worst nightmare occurs on the working desk. I might actually really feel the whole lot,” Jade recalled. “If you get a BBL, they’ve these silver rods and so they push it into your abdomen and it sucks out all of the fats. I might simply really feel that … and it was probably the most burning sensation. I couldn’t even describe it.”

She added, “I used to be actually paralyzed, like, I couldn’t transfer, however I might really feel the whole lot. It was simply probably the most traumatic factor I’ve ever been via.”

Jade later fell asleep in the course of the the rest of the process, waking up within the restoration room in “probably the most excruciating ache.”

“I used to be vomiting blood [and] my physique was simply in shock,” she mentioned. “I used to be uncontrollably shaking, I used to be freezing [and] I used to be crying, screaming. It was only a nightmare.”

Jade mentioned that she by no means obtained a concrete replace from the medical employees about her situation.

“I used to be in an out-of-it state [and] I used to be simply making an attempt to outlive at this level,” she mentioned. “I believed I used to be going to f***ing die, like, my physique was simply going via the works. It was a horrible expertise.”

Jade was discharged from the medical facility the subsequent day and at a neighborhood lodge till she might fly again to Australia.

“I had swelled up like a balloon,” she mentioned. “It was nearly like that they had taken chunks of the fats out of my again and left a variety of it in there. It was simply random chunks taken out, and I used to be like, ‘Is that this going to get any higher? What’s going on right here?’ They had been like, ‘Oh, no, it’s simply since you’re swollen.’”

In line with Jade, the fats switch “didn’t keep” in her physique and “was gone in just a few months.” She in the end had a revision surgical procedure the subsequent yr.

“He couldn’t consider that that they had me sitting on my butt straight out of surgical procedure,” she recalled. “You’re meant to get up in your abdomen and put no strain in your butt. He couldn’t consider that. … He went in and glued the whole lot up, and I obtained such wonderful outcomes from that.”