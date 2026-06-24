Options Income Daily: MU, CCL, MSTR and More

By / June 24, 2026

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard.

Marvell Largest Options Trade

Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of $15.01M.

The trader is expressing conviction that MRVL’s bull run has exhausted and the stock will fail to clear $420.10 (strike $300 + $120.10 premium received) through January 2028, roughly 51% above the current price of $279.04. The far-dated tenor (577 DTE) and the size ($15M+ premium on a single fade) signal a structural top-call rather than a quick hedge; this is not a short-window tactical sale but a multi-quarter bet that the late-cycle momentum which carried MRVL into the 300s has run out of runway.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $Bloom Energy (BE.US)$ 20260724 227.50P

Potential Margin required: $22,750 ($227.5 × 100)

Premium received: $595.00

ROI for 31 days: 2.69% ($595.00 ÷ ($22,750 – 595.00))

Annualized Return: 31.28%

Breakeven: $221.550 ($227.5 – $5.950)

Probability of Profit: 87.14%

Barclays raises Bloom Energy target price to $276 from $254.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $Strategy (MSTR.US)$ 20260717 85.00P

Potential Margin required: $8,500 ($85 × 100)

Premium received: $168.50

ROI for 24 days: 2.02% ($168.50 ÷ ($8,500 – 168.50))

Annualized Return: 30.33%

Breakeven: $83.315 ($85 – $1.685)

Probability of Profit: 82.62%

Strategy sold 2.7 million common shares raising $335.5 million, purchased 520 bitcoin and added $300 million to cash reserves reaching $1.4 billion.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $NEBIUS (NBIS.US)$ 20260717 200.00P

Potential Margin required: $20,000 ($200 × 100)

Premium received: $640.00

ROI for 24 days: 3.31% ($640.00 ÷ ($20,000 – 640.00))

Annualized Return: 49.58%

Breakeven: $193.600 ($200 – $6.400)

Probability of Profit: 82.42%

Nebius completes Eigen AI acquisition to strengthen AI cloud platform and will join Nasdaq-100 index in June 2026.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $Carnival (CCL.US)$ 20260731 25.00P

Potential Margin required: $2,500 ($25 × 100)

Premium received: $141.50

ROI for 38 days: 6.00% ($141.50 ÷ ($2,500 – 141.50))

Annualized Return: 57.12%

Breakeven: $23.585 ($25 – $1.415)

Probability of Profit: 82.27%

Carnival will report second-quarter earnings before Tuesday’s opening bell with analysts expecting 34 cents per share.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $AST SpaceMobile (ASTS.US)$ 20260717 105.00C and Buy 100 ASTS

Premium received: $146.50

ROI for 24 days: 2.04% ($146.50 ÷ ($10,500 – 146.50))

Annualized Return: 30.63%

Breakeven: $103.535 ($105 – $1.465)

Probability of Profit: 92.57%

AST SpaceMobile affiliate plans to sell 2.5 million shares worth approximately $183 million while stock falls over 8% amid SpaceX IPO impact.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $Micron Technology (MU.US)$ 20260702 1500.00C and Buy 100 MU

Premium received: $2435.00

ROI for 9 days: 2.05% ($2435.00 ÷ ($150,000 – 2435.00))

Annualized Return: 80.19%

Breakeven: $1475.650 ($1,500 – $24.350)

Probability of Profit: 86.35%

Bank of America raises Micron Technology price target to $1,500 from $950, maintains buy rating.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $Nokia Oyj (NOK.US)$ 20260717 18.00C and Buy 100 NOK

ROI for 24 days: 2.52% ($35.50 ÷ ($1,800 – 35.50))

Annualized Return: 37.83%

Breakeven: $17.645 ($18 – $0.355)

Probability of Profit: 86.08%

Nokia expands partnership with Google Cloud to integrate Gemini AI models into Nokia’s network software suite.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

Sell $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ 20260717 400.00C and Buy 100 MRVL

Premium received: $860.00

ROI for 24 days: 2.87% ($860.00 ÷ ($40,000 – 860.00))

Annualized Return: 43.10%

Breakeven: $391.400 ($400 – $8.600)

Probability of Profit: 85.91%

Bank of America Securities raises Marvell Technology price target from $240 to $365 and maintains buy rating.

Welcome to your Daily Income Opportunities from the Seller Dashboard. This section highlights short-term income opportunities from today’s options market. Each pick is evaluated based on annualized ROI, probability of expiring out-of-the-money, and premium yield from the Seller Dashboard. Marvell Largest Options Trade Whale sold a block of $Marvell Technology (MRVL.US)$ Jan 21, 2028 $300 Call at the bid (opening position), collecting a total premium of ...

by Monta HONG, CFA | Options Strategist

– You sell a put option on a stock you’re willing to own.

– You collect a premium upfront—your maximum profit if the option expires worthless.

– If the stock falls below the strike at expiration, you may be assigned and must buy 100 shares per contract at the strike price (effective cost = strike – premium).

– You keep enough cash to cover the potential purchase, hence “cash-secured.”

– Income generation: earn regular premium income.

– Buying at a discount: get assigned shares at an effective lower price.

– You already own the stock and sell a call option against it (“covered”).

– You collect a premium upfront as income.

– If the stock stays below the strike, the call expires worthless and you keep both shares and premium.

– If the stock rises above the strike, you sell at that price (capping upside) but still keep the premium.

– Income generation: earn option premiums while holding shares.

– Exit strategy: sell at a target price while generating extra income.

– Focus on higher probabilities for safer trades.

– Monitor implied volatility—higher IV means richer premiums but greater price swings.

Disclaimer: Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all customers. It is important that investors read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before engaging in any options trading strategies. Opening new options positions close to or on their expiration date comes with substantial risk of losses for reasons that include potential volatility of the underlying security and limited time to expiration. Options transactions are often complex and may involve the potential of losing the entire investment in a relatively short period. Certain complex option strategies carry additional risk, including potential losses that may exceed the original investment amount. If applicable, supporting documentation for any claims will be furnished upon request.

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