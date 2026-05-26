OREO BTS Limited Edition Cookie: Flavor, Release Date, Details

BTS OREO Press Photo Courtesy of OREO

America’s favorite cookie meets Korea as Oreo and BTS collaborate for a limited-edition flavor inspired by the group’s home country.

In BTS’ first-ever global snack partnership, set to hit more than 80 markets worldwide, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook designed the “OREO & BTS Cookies” to feature a hotteok-inspired, brown-sugar pancake flavor. For the first time in Oreo history, the cookies will feature purple wafers to honor BTS’ signature color with 13 different embossment designs. According to a press release, BTS designed each of the unique cookie embossments in honor of their upcoming 13th anniversary this June.

“In Korea, there’s a national snack called hotteok,” Jin explained in a series of members’ quotes provided by Oreo. “We wanted to share with everyone the kinds of dessert flavors Koreans enjoy.” J-hope added that the cookie genuinely delivers the classic street food known throughout Korea: “It really has that flavor, so it’s fascinating.”

The exterior of the cookie is equally considered. The purple wafers will specifically honor the bond with fans, known as ARMY, with 13 unique embossments designed by BTS including individual member names, a BTS light stick, and three cookies that together form a hidden message fans can only decode by collecting the full set. (Spoiler alert: You can see the full set of designs in images shared by Oreo below.) Jimin specifically commented on the look of the new collab, saying, “Of course the taste matters, but it’s also really pretty. They made it really well.”

“For OREO to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor,” BTS said in a press release statement. “We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world. We’re just so proud to add our own chapter to OREO’s amazing story.”

And for BTS leader RM, the collaboration taps into something personal for the group as they recorded their highly anticipated comeback album Arirang.

“We ate quite a lot during this song camp,” he said of the group’s recording process for their latest chart-topping LP. “When we were working in the studio, there would be OREOs next to us. It’s also a snack we’ve eaten since we were young.”

Oreo’s VP of Marketing Matt Foley framed the partnership in terms of fan community-building: “At its core, this partnership is about shared passion. We’re uniting BTS’s incredibly dedicated fanbase with our own loyal OREO fans to create something genuinely new and exciting. It’s this commitment to uniting our fanbases that keeps us at the forefront of pop culture and demonstrates how a brand with a rich history can continue to lead the conversation.”

That fan element will also get its own activation. Starting June 8, fans can scan the QR code on the Oreo packaging or visit us.OREOBTS.com to contribute to what Oreo is calling “the world’s largest love letter to BTS” — a global, crowd-sourced digital letter built from fan submissions with contributors eligible to win exclusive OREO brand and BTS prizes. The love letter element is also particularly special for BTS and ARMY, as the entire Arirang campaign initially kicked off with BTS asking fans #WhatIsYourLoveSong in a mysterious, global campaign — a love that continues to this day.

Alongside massive brands like Disney and Pokémon, BTS joins an elusive roster of musicians who have collaborated on their own Oreo flavors, following the likes of Selena Gomez and Post Malone. J-Hope commented specifically on that legacy, adding, “When I look at the history of the collaborations they’ve done, it really makes me feel proud that we’re being added to that history.”

The limited edition OREO x BTS Cookies are available for pre-sale starting June 1 at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab, with a retail rollout beginning June 8, priced at $5.49 per pack. Given both the demand and the limited run, early access will likely matter — as is the case with all things BTS.

“We’ve been talking and working with OREO for a really long time, so I think the response is going to be really good,” Suga said in a quote.

Check out the newly unveiled BTS OREO commercial below — set to the group’s new Arirang track “Hooligan,” which also got a live performance shown at the 2026 American Music Awards last night — as well as new images from the campaign out now.

OREO X BTS Press Photo Courtesy of OREO, BTS

BTS OREO Press Photo Courtesy of OREO

BTS OREO Press Photo Courtesy of OREO, BTS