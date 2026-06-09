Overtime’s OT7 Reaches NBC and Peacock for the First Time This Championship Weekend

Key Takeaways

OT7’s championship weekend marks the first time the 7v7 high school football league airs on NBC and Peacock, live June 13 and 14 at 2 p.m. ET.

The fifth-season event features eight teams and an expected 135 ranked recruits, including 19 five-star prospects.

NBC Sports and Overtime will name the inaugural Girls Flag Football All-American Team, recognizing top high school athletes nationwide.

Selected flag football All-Americans will be featured during the Navy All-American Bowl and OT7 Championship broadcasts and through spring jersey presentations.

OT7 alumni include three first-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, led by No. 4 overall selection Carnell Tate.

OT7’s First Network Television Window

Overtime’s OT7 appears on NBC and Peacock for the first time when its fifth-season championship weekend airs live from Sullivan Field at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Coverage runs Saturday, June 13, with the finals and Sunday, June 14, with the championship game, both starting at 2 p.m. ET across the two platforms.

NBC Sports’ John Fanta handles play-by-play alongside analyst Kieran Hickey-Semple. Former USC and Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan and Overtime Chief Growth Officer Tom Weingarten report from the field across both days. For Fanta, the assignment caps a spring that included reporting at the 152nd Kentucky Derby and NBA and MLB games for NBC Sports.

Eight Teams and a Deep Recruit Pool

OT7 runs a 7v7 format built around the personalities and athleticism of top high school players. Eight teams compete this weekend: C1N, coached by 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton; Wunna Warriors, founded and coached by Grammy-nominated artist Gunna; Raw Miami; Lo-Pro; Cold Hearts; SFE; Cali Power; and Trillion Boys.

The talent on the field is heavily ranked. Organizers expect 19 five-star recruits, 68 four-star recruits, and 48 three-star recruits, a concentration of college prospects that gives the broadcast recruiting relevance well beyond the scoreboard.

Naming the First Girls Flag Football All-Americans

The broadcast builds on a programming, distribution, and sales partnership that NBC Sports and Overtime announced in April, covering both OT7 and the Navy All-American Bowl. On June 8, the two companies extended that work into one of the fastest-growing sports in the country by announcing plans to select the inaugural Girls Flag Football All-American Team.

The team will recognize top high school student-athletes for performance, leadership, and impact, honoring athletes who have shown excellence on the field, in the classroom, and within their communities. Selected players will receive official All-American recognition, be featured across NBC Sports and Overtime digital and social platforms, appear during national broadcasts of the Navy All-American Bowl and the OT7 Championship, and be honored through spring nationwide jersey presentations in their communities.

“The growth of Girls Flag Football has been extraordinary, and these athletes represent the future of the game,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Partnerships and Owned Properties at NBC Sports.

Overtime framed the move as a pairing of audiences. “Girls Flag Football is experiencing incredible growth, and we’re excited to recognize the players leading that movement while giving them the platform they deserve,” said Marc Kohn, President of Content at Overtime, who pointed to the combination of NBC Sports’ national reach and Overtime’s social reach.

A Track Record of NFL and College Production

OT7’s alumni list explains part of its draw. Three former participants went in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft: wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans, Makai Lemon at No. 20 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24 to the Cleveland Browns.

Other alumni include Ohio State wide receiver and 2025 unanimous All-American Jeremiah Smith, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and Houston quarterback commit Keisean Henderson, the No. 1 player in the class of 2026 and the first underclassman named MVP of the Navy All-American Bowl.

From Social Feed to Network Booth

Overtime built its audience on digital platforms, producing more than 150 pieces of original content each week for over 115 million global followers. Placing OT7’s championship on NBC and Peacock moves a digital-native property into linear and streaming distribution alongside NBC Sports’ Olympic, NFL, and NBA inventory. The weekend tests whether 7v7 content built for short-form feeds can carry a two-day broadcast window, while the new Girls Flag Football All-American Team gives both companies a recurring recognition platform in a sport that keeps expanding at the high school level.

Source: NBC Sports, June 9, 2026, Overtime’s OT7 Next Generation Football League Championship Weekend Presented for First Time on NBC and Peacock

Source: NBC Sports, June 8, 2026, “NBC Sports and Overtime to Name Inaugural All-American Girls Flag Football Team”

photo: On3

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