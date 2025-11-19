Padres icon Randy Jones dies at 75

Randy Jones, an early Padres pitching star who remained close to the organization and fans for decades, died Tuesday. He was 75.

The Padres announced Jones death on Tuesday morning. The left-hander pitched for the Padres from 1973-80, winning the Cy Young Award and earning an All-Star bid in 1976 after finishing second during an All-Star season a year earlier. Known for working quickly, Jones won a combined 42 games over those two seasons.

The Padres retired Jones’ No. 35 jersey after he retired.

“With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones,” the Padres’ statement read.

“Pandy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite. Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history.”

A Fullerton native, Jones attended Brea Olinda High School and Chapman College before the Padres took him in the fifth round of the 1972 draft.

In 1974, Jones went 8-22, suffering more losses than any other pitcher in the National League.

He turned it around in 1975, becoming the Padres’ first 20-game winner with a 20-12 record and an NL-leading 2.24 ERA.

In 1976, Jones earned the NL Cy Young Award with a 22-14 record. He led the majors in games started (40), games completed (25) and innings pitched (315.1), doing so not with a blazing fastball but a sinker ball that batters beat into the ground for infield outs.

Jones was 16-3 at the All-Star break, prompting Sports Illustrated to put him on its cover with the headline: “Threat to win 30. San Diego’s confounding Randy Jones.”

No pitcher has matched that first-half win total since.

Jones claimed more baseball fame.

On May 4, 1977, he teamed with the Phillies’ Jim Kaat in the fastest game in Padres history, a 4-1 victory completed in 1 hour, 29 minutes at what was then known as San Diego Stadium. Jones induced 19 ground balls while striking out one and walking one. Philadelphia’s lone run scored in the third inning on Garry Maddox’s single, which Jones helped erase himself with a double in a two-hit game in which he scored a run.

The first 6 1/2 innings took an hour to complete.

Jones learned later from Kaat that the quick 7 p.m. affair allowed his Philadelphia counterpart to get to a Kenny Rankin concert with plenty of time to spare.

A year later, Jones was in the big leagues. Not long after, crowds began to swell for his home starts.

After warming up in the bullpen before games, Jones would walk back to the dugout to standing ovations.

Jones remained close to the club in retirement, opening his wildly popular Randy Jones Bar-B-Q along the concourse at Qualcomm Stadium before moving it (along with the team) to Petco Park. Jones served as a spring training instructor, broadcaster and team ambassador for decades. In recent years, he helped the Padres start and grow their fantasy camp in Peoria, Ariz.

A longtime Escondido resident, Jones is survived by his wife, Marie.

Union-Tribune reporter Jeff Sanders contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.