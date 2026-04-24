Patriots 2026 draft tracker: Round 1 picks, news, live updates

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft has arrived. After back-to-back years of picking inside the top-five, the New England Patriots find themselves back near the end of the first round, holding pick No. 31.

Follow along with us throughout round one.

Patriots picks: Round 1, Pick 31

Pats Pulpit will have you covered with plenty of coverage over the next three days and beyond, so make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis. Please also head down to the comment section to use this as your open thread for the day.

NFL Draft Round 1 results

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

2. New York Jets: Edge David Bailey (Texas Tech)

3. Arizona Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)

4. Tennessee Titans: WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)

5. New York Giants: LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (from Browns): CB Mansoor Delane (LSU)

7. Washington Commanders: LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State)

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

9. Cleveland Browns (from Chiefs): OT Spencer Fano (Utah)

10. New York Giants (from Bengals): OT Francis Mauigoa (Miami)

11. Dallas Cowboys (via Dolphins): S Caleb Downs (Ohio State)

12. Miami Dolphins (via Cowboys): OT Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): QB Ty Simpson (Alabama)

14. Baltimore Ravens: OG Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)

16. New York Jets (from Colts): TE Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon)

17. Detroit Lions: OT Blake Miller (Clemson)

18. Minnesota Vikings: DL Caleb Banks (Florida)

19. Carolina Panthers: OT Monroe Freeling (Georgia)

20. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cowboys via Packers): WR Makai Lemon (USC)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Max Iheanachor (Arizona State)

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Edge Akheem Mesidor (Miami)

23. Dallas Cowboys (from Eagles): Edge Malachi Lawrence (UCF)

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)

25. Chicago Bears: S Dillion Thieneman (Oregon)

26. Houston Texans (from Bills): OG Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech)

27. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State)

28. New England Patriots (from Bills via Texans): OT Caleb Lomu (Utah)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)

30. San Francisco 49ers (from Dolphins via Broncos)

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks

Rumors and news will be posted with the newest up top. Please check back for updates!

4 p.m. ET: Patriots needs and potential draft targets for Round 1.