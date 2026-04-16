Paul George will enter the postseason healthy. It’s a first in Philly.

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It’s not often that a 25-game suspension actually heightens a player’s popularity with fans.

Initially, the news of Paul George’s suspension for taking “improper medication” was met with derision by 76ers faithful, especially after injuries sidelined the star forward for much of 2024-25 and led to one of the worst seasons of his stellar career.

When he returned to the lineup against the Chicago Bulls on March 25, George missed eight of his first 10 shots and entered the locker room at halftime with just five points. But he went on a tear in the second half, earning massive cheers from the crowd after hitting three consecutive shots.

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The love hasn’t stopped since.

“He does a really good job of remaining poised even when things aren’t going his way, per se,” Kelly Oubre Jr. said. “He’s finally starting to just spread his wings a little bit in Philly and fly.”

It’s clear from watching George that he’s enjoying the game more this season. He’s more expressive, hyping up the crowd after big shots or big stops.

“I’m out there because I want to do something special and do something big,” George said after an April 3 win over Minnesota. “The only way I’m going to be able to do that is if I feel good on the court and capable. Those emotions were suppressed because of trying to just play through stuff, and feeling like a shell, almost, because I was limited. Now that that hasn’t been a problem, those emotions are starting to show.”

George has looked more explosive since returning from his suspension. He’s found more separation off the dribble and put up his highest-scoring games of his Sixers career so far.

Before this season, George struggled with left knee injuries for some time, which played a part in his lack of burst last year. It also led to his season ending last March after he received injections in his left groin and knee. He later had arthroscopic surgery in the offseason after reinjuring it in a workout.

“The time off has really unlocked me and allowed me to play free and to be able to play aggressively,” George said. “I don’t want it to get confused, I was healthy, but I needed time for my body to heal and for my body to recover. I was healthy and playing, but the games were coming too fast, and my body wasn’t responding quickly enough. I wanted to keep playing, but I knew that my body needed time.”

The time off allowed George avoid the “pounding and wear and tear” of the NBA schedule, which helped him prioritize rehab and recovery over time.

George felt good enough after returning from suspension that he played both of the Sixers’ remaining back-to-backs after being held out of them to start the season.

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One drawback for George was that his suspension meant he couldn’t be around the team for games. But the forward was allowed to do pretty much everything else. He regularly worked out at the team facility and worked on scout team to mimic stars like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He also worked extensively with VJ Edgecombe during his time off the court. George, 35, described the rookie as like a “little brother” to him. Edgecombe has since credited George with helping grow his one-on-one skills and making him a more of a complete player.

“With me and [Edgecombe], it’s just helping him understand can play at a different pace and tempo and control the game and turn his jets on and be explosive in spurts, instead of being explosive at all times,” George said. “I think he can really catch defenses off guard by playing around with his cadence.”

With Joel Embiid sidelined for at least the play-in tournament, George’s reemergence is critical to the Sixers’ chances of advancing to the postseason this year. Since returning to the lineup, George has averaged 21 points, which was second only to Tyrese Maxey during that period.

But more importantly, George finally feels mostly healthy, and, with two years left on his max contract, the Sixers will need him playing at this level.

“To start the year out not feeling all the way 100, but then end the year closer to 100, everybody’s noticed it,” George said. “I’m happier at home. My family, my parents notice it. My teammates notice it. It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders that I can just go out an focus on basketball and not on rehab.”