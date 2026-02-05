Pistons get Kevin Huerter in trade with Bulls, Timberwolves

Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multiteam deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

The Pistons also receive a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota in the deal, sources told ESPN.

With the deal, the Bulls and Pistons fulfill desires with a sharpshooter going to Detroit, and young and veteran guards heading to Chicago.

Minnesota, meanwhile, did not receive a player in the deal, but moving Conley, 38, helps the Timberwolves financially. They are now under the first apron and dropped their luxury tax bill from $24 million to $3.8 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Those savings could be critical this week as Minnesota continues its pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.

All four players in the deal are on expiring contracts.

Huerter, who is averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, provides a needed long-range shooter for the Pistons (36-12), who lead the Eastern Conference by 5½ games entering Tuesday’s games.

The Pistons don’t take many 3-pointers — they’re 27th in attempts and 28th in attempts per game entering Tuesday — but that could change with Huerter, who shoots 31.4% from long-distance (37.1% for his career) — being added to a group that features constant deep threat Duncan Robinson, among others.

Chicago adds another young guard to the mix in Ivey, 23, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He appeared in 33 games for Detroit after missing the start of the season following arthroscopic knee surgery in October, but his production and playing time have dwindled to career-lows of 8.2 points and 16.8 minutes per game.

Ivey joked about his need to find a new uniform number with the Bulls as No. 23 — which he wore with the Pistons — belonged to Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in Chicago and is retired.

Is the #23 taken on the Bulls? 😂 🐐

Need a new number! — Jaden Ivey (@JadensIV) February 3, 2026

Conley, who started nine of the 44 games he has appeared in for the Timberwolves this season, is averaging a career-low 4.4 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Saric, who who just acquired over the weekend by Chicago and has played in only five games this season, can be moved again because his salary is going into an exception and not aggregated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.