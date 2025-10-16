Pittsburgh Steelers Add New WR to Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their latest depth chart as they head into a primetime matchup on a short week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams has popped up on the official depth chart for the first time after being signed to the Steelers’ 53-man roster late last week just ahead of the team’s Week 6 bout against the Cleveland Browns.
In that contest, which marked Williams’ first-ever regular season game, he logged one offensive snap while returning three punts for 30 yards and two kicks for 50 yards.
The 23-year-old also had one of his returns, which went for 47 yards, wiped off the board due to a questionable illegal blindside block call on Jabrill Peppers.
Interestingly, Pittsburgh listed Williams as its No. 3 kick returner behind Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson, as well as its No. 3 punt returner behind Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller heading into its matchup with the Bengals this week.
Johnson has not returned a kick since his mistake in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ eventual loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, which resulted in a touchdown for the opposition, so the fact that Williams was listed behind him on the depth chart is perhaps a bit peculiar.
It’s no surprise that Austin is still the team’s No. 1 option as a punt returner, though Williams could still earn plenty of opportunities in that regard vs. Cincinnati if the former misses a second-straight game with his shoulder injury.
Miller has not returned a punt all season, however, and while it’s not as simple as putting Williams ahead of him on the depth chart after one game, there’s an argument to be made that the rookie should be the top choice behind Austin.
Additionally, Williams is listed as a third-string receiver on offense alongside Ben Skowronek.
There were no other differences on Pittsburgh’s Week 7 depth chart when compared to its Week 6 rendition, but some should be coming in the near future.
Safety and special teams captain Miles Killebrew is still listed as the No. 2 free safety behind Juan Thornhill, though he’s already been ruled out against the Bengals with a significant knee injury that he suffered vs. the Browns.
The exact diagnosis on Killebrew’s injury isn’t yet known, though the fact that he’s likely staring down a long-term absence could result in more opportunities for someone like Peppers on special teams moving forward.
Linebacker Malik Harrison had his 21-day practice window opened to begin the week as well while remaining on the reserve/injured list, and he appears to be making significant progress towards a return from a knee injury he sustained against the New York Jets in Week 1.
He began the season listed as the Steelers’ No. 2 left inside linebacker behind Patrick Queen, and it’s likely he’ll take that spot back from seventh-round rookie Carson Bruener once’s ready to return to the active roster.
