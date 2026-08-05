Police arrest 2 teens after shots fired near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. —

Santa Cruz police arrested two 17-year-olds Tuesday in connection with a shooting near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk that prompted a large police response Monday night.

Police said the male teens were arrested in the city of Ceres. Ceres police said the vehicles associated with the suspects were traced to a home in their jurisdiction.

“The Ceres Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of Kay Street in Ceres to secure additional evidence related to the investigation,” said Ceres police.

Officers responded at about 9:02 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired in the parking lot across the street from the Boardwalk.

According to police, at least five shots were fired, but no one was struck and no injuries were reported. Authorities said there is no active threat to the public, and the scene was secured.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area for suspects, secured the scene and collected multiple pieces of evidence. Police have not said whether they believe any additional suspects remain outstanding.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene.

“We just got off of a ride and we saw people running. We were honestly freaking out, we didn’t know why. People were hiding, mothers were clutching onto their children, so that was honestly pretty alarming,” Kamryn Main, a visitor, said.

Another witness shared their experience during the lockdown.

“With the rides and music and everything, it was just too loud to hear anything. And there were rides that were stopped up in the air with people until the lockdown was lifted,” Laura Albrecht, a Santa Cruz local, said.

A third witness expressed their fear and uncertainty about the situation.

“I was really scared. We didn’t know if it was a mass shooting or personal type beef between a few people. We treated it as the most dangerous situation possible so that we could stay safe,” Bahar Jazani, a visitor, said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Viewer video shows crowd rushing from Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Viewer video sent to KSBW 8 by Max Lujan showed crowds rushing away from the Boardwalk as officers responded. The footage also showed a heavy police presence near the entrance to the Boardwalk’s Casino Arcade, with at least seven police vehicles at the scene.

In a statement to KSBW 8, the Santa Cruz Seaside Company said it is working closely with investigators.

“We are still gathering details and working closely with the Santa Cruz Police Department. Per the statement released by SCPD earlier tonight and additional information, local police responded to reports of a small fight and shots fired in the parking lot across the street from the park. “No one was struck, there were no reported injuries, and there is no active threat to the public. The scene is secure. The investigation remains active.”

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is open to the public as it normally would be.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit at 831-420-5995.