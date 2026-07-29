Pope Leo appoints conservative San Francisco archbishop to Vatican tribunal

As Pope Leo XIV continues to rearrange Vatican personnel, his appointment of San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on July 25 to the microstate’s highest court was yet another eye-catching move.

Cordileone, a prominent conservative voice in the U.S. hierarchy who has been outspoken in railing against same-sex marriage laws and advocating for greater access to the pre-Vatican II Latin Mass, was named to a five-year term as a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura.

He will continue to lead the San Francisco Archdiocese.

The news caught the eyes of Catholic conservatives, who see in Leo someone more open to their pastoral sensibilities than his predecessor, Pope Francis. But the San Francisco archbishop’s appointment may not necessarily foreshadow Leo’s vision for the church, since the court itself has a recent history of including members from across the ideological spectrum.

The tribunal reviews appeals involving lower Vatican courts and administrative decisions made by Vatican offices and other church authorities, which can range from appeals over rulings in annulment cases, the removal of a priest’s ministerial faculties, restrictions on a priest’s ministry and dismissal from a teaching position.

Its members do not run the court’s daily operations or ordinarily reside in Rome, but are called to sit on judicial panels that issue final rulings in certain cases.

The signatura’s membership previously brought together churchmen with markedly different ecclesial outlooks.

In 2021, Pope Francis appointed two prominent allies — Cardinals Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, and Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops — as well as German Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former head of the Vatican’s doctrine office who had become an outspoken critic of aspects of Francis’ pontificate.

From 2008 to 2014, U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who emerged as one of Francis’ most vocal critics, was prefect of the signatura’s tribunal. Though he was removed from its helm promptly after Francis’ election, Francis reappointed him to the tribunal in 2017 and he remains a member alongside the new appointments.