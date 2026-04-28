Power Rankings: Cadillac Championship – PGA TOUR

No. 12 outpaces all at 667 yards, reflective of an increase of 66 yards. Taking into consideration only tracks on flatter ground like that in South Florida, it’s the longest hole on the PGA TOUR since the par-5 16th hole on the South Course at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, checked in at the same yardage in 2018. But it wasn’t even the hardest par 5 on the Blue Monster last time. That distinction belonged to the 10th hole, which ranked inside the top 10 among all par 5s played throughout the last three seasons the course hosted. For the record, at 608 yards, it’s six yards shorter this week.