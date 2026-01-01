Preview: Girona vs Real Sociedad – prediction, team news, lineups

Girona will be looking to boost their survival hopes when they welcome Real Sociedad to Montilivi for Thursday’s La Liga encounter.

The home side are languishing La Liga’s relegation zone, while the visitors head into matchday 36 in eighth position.

Match preview

Girona, who are winless in five games, have dropped down to 19th spot following Tuesday and Wednesday’s action in LaLiga, although they are level on points with the three teams above them.

Michel’s side at least managed to salvage a point in Monday’s away clash against his former club, Rayo Vallecano, which saw Girona legend Cristhian Stuani net a 90th-minute equaliser just four minutes after Alemao thought he had won the game for Los Franjirrojos.

The Catalan club will now return home to Montilivi as they continue their quest to extend their four-year stay in the top flight, with the hosts looking to avoid a third consecutive home defeat.

In fact, the Blanquivermells start the matchday with the joint fourth-worst home record in La Liga, having collected just 22 points from their 17 outings at Montilivi.

Only two teams have conceded more goals than Girona (52), while just three teams have scored fewer home goals than the 19 efforts they have mustered in front of their supporters this season.

Girona have never beaten Real Sociedad at home in La Liga, but they can at least take confidence from the fact they pulled off a 2-1 victory in December’s reverse fixture.

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Real Sociedad’s season peaked on April 18, when they beat Atletico Madrid on penalties to win their fourth Copa del Rey and their first one in front of supporters since 1986-87.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side have experienced a somewhat inevitable drop-off since their triumphant night in Sevilla, having gone on to take just two points from their next four matches in La Liga.

La Real lost narrowly to Getafe and Sevilla, either side of an entertaining 3-3 draw with Sevilla, before they fought back from two goals down to rescue a point in Saturday’s home clash against Real Betis.

Orri Oskarsson struck in the 79th minute to halve the deficit, before captain Mikel Oyarzabal netted a stoppage-time penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw against the league’s fifth-placed side.

However, the result mathematically ended Real Sociedad’s distant hopes of Champions League qualification, and with Europa League football already secured through the Copa del Rey, the eighth-placed club only have position to play for in their final three games.

Aiming to claim their first La Liga win since beating Levante on April 4, Real Sociedad will be able to take confidence from the fact they have won two of their last three away games against Girona, including a 1-0 victory on their most recent trip to Montilivi in October 2024.

Girona La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Girona are unable to call upon Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Donny van de Beek, Cristian Portu and Vladyslav Vanat due to injury.

Bryan Gil is available for selection after completing a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ivan Martin and Claudio Echeverri are pushing for starting spots after coming off the bench to play the final half-hour against Rayo.

As for the visitors, they remain without long-term absentee Alvaro Odriozola, while there are doubts surrounding the fitness of Igor Zubeldia and Goncalo Guedes.

Oskarsson will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the draw with Betis.

Right-back Jon Aramburu is set to return to the starting lineup after serving a one-match ban at the weekend.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Frances, Reis, Moreno; Witsel, Martin; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Gil; Echeverri

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Soler, Turrientes; Marin, Sucic, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

We say: Girona 2-2 Real Sociedad

Girona may have a greater incentive than their opponents, but they have failed to win any of their previous four top-flight home meetings with Real Sociedad, and with that in mind, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils, especially as they are winless in five La Liga outings.

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