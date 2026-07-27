Rebecca Ferguson Just Delivered Disappointing News About Her ‘Dune: Part Three’ Return

Warner Bros. Pictures

Lady Jessica has been one of the emotional anchors of the ‘Dune‘ saga from the very beginning. As Paul Atreides’ Bene Gesserit mother, Rebecca Ferguson carried some of the franchise’s heaviest material across two films, guiding her son’s rise from exiled duke’s heir to messianic figure of the Fremen.

That kind of central role made her limited presence in ‘Dune: Part Three’ a genuine surprise when it first came to light. The film adapts Frank Herbert’s follow-up novel ‘Dune Messiah,’ a book in which Lady Jessica barely appears at all, having stepped back from the main narrative years after the events of the first two stories.

Ferguson has now made it clear exactly how limited her involvement really is. Speaking about her role in the upcoming film, the actress confirmed she has just one scene in ‘Dune Part Three,’ and that the scene fans have already glimpsed in the film’s trailer is the entirety of her appearance.

That confirmation lines up with comments Ferguson made earlier this year, when she first revealed the scope of her role during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. She explained that Lady Jessica was not originally written into the third film at all, describing how director Denis Villeneuve eventually decided she needed just “one scene,” and that is exactly what she got, Ferguson said.

She did not shy away from how strange the experience felt on set, either, describing the sensation of walking onto a production she knew intimately while realizing she barely had a part in it anymore. Ferguson has been candid about feeling a real sense of FOMO watching her castmates dive into a story she was mostly stepping back from this time around.

That reduced role tracks with what ‘Dune Messiah’ actually depicts. The novel picks up years after Paul’s rise to power, following the fallout of the holy war he launched at the end of the previous book, and Lady Jessica largely exists on the margins of that particular chapter rather than at its center.

Villeneuve has confirmed that ‘Part Three’ will be his final entry in the franchise, and has been careful to clarify that he never viewed the three films as a traditional trilogy in the first place. The first two movies were always conceived as a single adaptation of the original ‘Dune’ novel, with the third standing on its own as a distinct story built from different source material.

Despite Ferguson’s limited screen time, the film still boasts a massive returning ensemble. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, and Anya Taylor-Joy are all back, alongside the surprise return of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, a character whose apparent resurrection has already generated plenty of speculation ahead of release.

‘Dune Part Three’ arrives in theaters on December 18, landing on the very same day as ‘Avengers Doomsday,’ setting up what is already being called a major box office showdown between two of the year’s biggest remaining releases.

Is one scene enough for Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Three? BACK TO VOTING

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