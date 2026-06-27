Red Sox Make Decision on Recent Call-Up Anthony Seigler Before Yankees Game

Anthony Seigler is starting again. The Boston Red Sox utility infielder, recalled from Triple-A Worcester on June 20, takes his place at second base Saturday for the third game of a four-game series against the New York Yankees, with his eighth consecutive start and third straight against the archrival Yankees as interim manager Chad Tracy decides.

Seigler is hitting .321/.367/.429 in nine 2026 appearances, with a 125 OPS+. For a club 13 1/2 games out of first place with the All-Star break approaching, production like that from a utility infielder is worth keeping in the lineup, Tracy appears to believe.

Boston Red Sox Record: 34-46 SP: Jake Bennett (LHP) | 1-3 | 3.71 ERA # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Masataka Yoshida DH .237 .316 2 Ceddanne Rafaela CF .281 .441 3 Wilyer Abreu RF .272 .445 4 Willson Contreras 1B .281 .525 5 Jarren Duran LF .201 .365 6 Caleb Durbin 3B .229 .386 7 Anthony Seigler 2B .321 .429 8 Carlos Narváez C .205 .295 9 Tsung-Che Cheng SS .333 .667

Seigler’s Road to Fenway

Seigler, 27, missed all of spring training with left knee patellar tendinopathy and did not begin a rehab assignment until April 9, according to Talk Sox reporter Nick John. The slow ramp-up showed: 11 Worcester games, a .222 average, and no rhythm.

May changed everything. In 18 games for the Worcester Red Sox, Seigler hit .344/.468/.531 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. The turnaround landed him in Boston at exactly the right moment. The club needed a second baseman after placing Nick Sogard on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Worcester skipper Iggy Suarez had been watching Seigler turn that corner.

“He didn’t have a spring training, so now a month in, that’s spring training for him. Now, he’s getting into the swing of things and getting his rhythm back. I think having that month under his belt when he was a month behind helps a lot,” Suarez said, as quoted by Talk Sox.

The reaction when Seigler heard he was heading back to the majors told its own story.

“You kind of see his eyes light up and everything,” Suarez said, as quoted by Talk Sox. “Well deserved. He’s at a point where he’s swinging it. That’s opportunities that come up. You hate to see someone like Sogie go on the IL, but again, it’s an opportunity [Seigler] was ready for. I think it’s a good time for him to go up there.”

Seigler arrived in Boston via the February 2026 trade that sent Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Red Sox received Seigler, Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio in return. Originally the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Yankees, he made his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2025.

New York Yankees Record: 48-33 SP: Gerrit Cole (RHP) | 2-2 | 3.62 ERA # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Paul Goldschmidt 1B .295 .560 2 Ben Rice DH .280 .582 3 Amed Rosario 3B .242 .460 4 Cody Bellinger LF .264 .452 5 Jasson Domínguez RF .234 .442 6 José Caballero 2B .256 .405 7 Max Schuemann CF .188 .313 8 Anthony Volpe SS .262 .364 9 Austin Wells C .164 .252

Red Sox-Yankees Series Stakes for Seigler’s Start

Saturday’s game at Fenway carries high stakes for one side, at least. Boston won 6-3 on June 25 and 6-1 on June 26. A third straight win gives the Red Sox a series victory heading into Sunday’s finale.

New York sends Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) against Boston left-hander Jake Bennett (1-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP), according to ESPN. Cole has been one of the AL’s steadiest starters since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2026. The rookie Bennett arrives having pitched well recently.

New York entered Saturday at 48-33, atop the AL East. Boston stood at 34-46. The All-Star Game lands July 14 in Philadelphia.

Seigler bats seventh Saturday, slotted between Carlos Narváez and Tsung-Che Cheng at the bottom of the order. His 9-for-28 clip since the June 20 recall, three doubles, four walks and a 125 OPS+ suggests the Red Sox have found something real in a rebuilding lineup. Whether it holds against Cole is the afternoon’s big question.