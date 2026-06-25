Representative Tom Kean, Missing for Months, Is Back Home in New Jersey

Representative Thomas Kean Jr., who has been missing from Washington for nearly four months with little explanation, is back home in New Jersey.

He could be seen from the street on Wednesday evening, standing in a brightly lit front room of his Westfield home just before 8:45 p.m.

“It’s good to see you,” he said after a reporter for The New York Times rang his doorbell. He was wearing a dark suit and a red tie. “I’ll talk to you next week,” he said. “Thank you.”

Mr. Kean’s wife, Rhonda, stood in the background, smiling pleasantly. He declined additional comment and closed the door.