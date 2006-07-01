Research: Dirk Nowitzki won more games without star help than anybody else in NBA history

By / May 22, 2026

Updated May 20, 2026, 5:34 p.m. ET

Recently, we’ve taken a look at the players who have done the most winning in the playoffs without All-NBA help (LeBron James) and All-Star help (James, again, followed by Nikola Jokic. So, naturally, today, we’re going to take a look at the superstars who have done the most regular-season winning without star teammates.

And that distinction would belong to one Dirk Nowitzki, Hall-of-Fame big man formerly of the Dallas Mavericks.

Nowitzki racked up a whopping 591 wins in the regular season without an All-Star teammate, the most in league history. That was while the big German made 14 All-Star appearances himself, as well as 12 All-NBA Teams (four as a 1st Teamer and five as a 2nd Teamer).

Talk about a carry job.

Nowitzki played in Dallas from his rookie year in 1998-99 until the season he retired 21 years later, 2018-19. During that span, the Mavericks enjoyed a 12-season stretch in which they made the playoffs, as well as a run that saw the team qualify for the postseason 15 out of 16 years. And the one season sandwiched in there, in which the team missed the playoffs, 2012-13, Dallas still went 41-41, missing postseason qualification by just four games. What’s more, the main reason the Mavericks even missed the playoffs that year was due to the fact that Nowitzki didn’t play the first 27 games of the season due to injury. Once Nowitzki returned to form, Dallas looked like its usual regular-season self in the Dirk Era, as the Mavericks went 14-9 over the last 23 games of that season, amounting to a win percentage that would equate a 50-win team if extrapolated over an 82-game season.

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