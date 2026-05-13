Richard Simmons’ house manager shares new details on his public retreat, death

Richard Simmons’ longtime house manager is sharing new details about the fitness icon’s decade-long retreat from the public eye and his sudden death following a fall.

Teresa Reveles worked for Simmons for three decades and spoke with Diane Sawyer in a new ABC special about what it was like working for Simmons. She says Simmons would disguise himself if he ever left his home in the years he spent hidden from the public eye.

“He’d do all the very different costumes,” Reveles said in a new clip ahead of the special, which is out Tuesday. “Sometimes he’d be a clown. Sometimes he’d be a woman.”

Diane Sawyer special to explore Richard Simmons’ death, disappearance from public life

ABC News – PHOTO: Teresa Reveles speaks with ABC News in “The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special” airing on May 12, 2026.

She added, “Nobody knows [it] was him. And then later he go — we go in the car and — I take him all the city so we can see the new buildings, the new store.”

Reveles was the last one to see Simmons alive before his death on July 11, 2024. He was 76.

Sawyer said on “Good Morning America” on Monday that Reveles has been “very protective” of Simmons and hasn’t spoken about what went on in his home in the days leading up to his death.

Simmons reportedly reached out directly to Sawyer to make his return after a decade of silence and share his story. He also sent Sawyer flowers with a note that said, “I trust you.”

He died as preparations were being made for the interview.

Details of Richard Simmons’ death confirmed by Los Angeles medical examiner

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EGPAF – PHOTO: Richard Simmons attends the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 24th Annual “A Time For Heroes” at Century Park on June 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

His death was ruled “accidental” and a spokesperson for the Simmons’ family at the time said that complications from prior falls and heart disease were contributing factors.

The upcoming special will “unravel the truth behind his disappearance and shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death,” the show’s producers said.

In addition to a conversation with Reveles, the special will also have interviews with Simmons’ close friends and family, including his brother Lenny Simmons and sister-in-law Cathy Simmons.

Tune in to “The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special” on Tuesday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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