Rob Schneider and wife Patricia split after 15 years of marriage

Rob and Patricia Schneider are divorcing after nearly 15 years of marriage, Page Six can confirm.
Patricia, 37, filed “family court with children” documents in Maricopa County, Ariz. — where the former couple resides — on Dec. 8, 2025, according to online records.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum accepted service for the divorce petition days later on Dec. 12, and the former couple was ordered to attend a parenting class.
An order was filed on Jan. 21 designating a consent decree — which settles terms of the split including child support, parenting time, and alimony into a final court order — to be filed as confidential.
Per documents obtained by TMZ, Patricia, 37, cited an “irretrievably broken” marriage with “no possibility of reconciliation.” They share daughters Miranda, 13, and Madeline, 8.
TV Y Novelas, a Spanish news outlet, was first to report the comedian’s split from his longtime spouse on Tuesday.
A rep for Rob confirmed the news to Page Six on Wednesday, while Patricia did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on Wednesday.
The “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star and TV producer met on the set of a show she was working on in 2007, and tied the knot in Los Angeles in April 2011.
The “Hot Chick” actor called it the “happiest day of [his] life” in comments to the Los Angeles Daily News at the time.
In since-deleted Instagram post, Patricia gushed over her famous husband as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
“10 years and counting!!!! No one is funnier than you husbando,” she wrote alongside a beaming photo with Rob. “Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre.”
Aside from the two daughters he welcomed with Patricia, Rob, 62 also shares adult daughter Elle King, 36, with ex-wife London King, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1990.
The comedian has a strained relationship with the “Ex’s & Oh’s” hitmaker, who claimed in a 2024 appearance on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast that he sent her to a “fat camp” as a child.
“And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight,” she said at the time. “Very toxic and very silly.”
Rob, for his part, begged for his daughter’s forgiveness. “I wanna just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed,” he said, during an appearance on the Tucker Carlson Network.