Robert Garcia Predicts Vergil Ortiz Jr Stops Jaron Ennis In Future Fight

Ortiz’s trainer says a showdown with Jaron Ennis would become one of boxing’s best fights and predicts a late stoppage victory

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Robert Garcia believes Vergil Ortiz Jr. would knock out Jaron “Boots” Ennis if the long-discussed junior middleweight fight is eventually made. The veteran trainer called Ortiz-Ennis one of the best matchups available in boxing and predicted a late stoppage victory for his fighter.

Plans for a showdown between Ortiz and Ennis appeared to be moving forward before Ortiz became tied up in an ongoing legal dispute with Golden Boy Promotions. With Ortiz inactive, Ennis moved ahead with a title fight against WBA and WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas on June 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Despite the delay, Garcia remains confident the fight will eventually happen.

“This is the fight Vergil wants, and we as a team want it. Vergil will fight anybody. He doesn’t want to waste time with easy opponents. Vergil only wants to face the best fighters, and Vergil vs. Boots is one of the best fights that can be made in boxing. Boxing needs a fight like this,” Robert told The Ring.

Garcia expects Ennis to get past Zayas, but he sees a much tougher night awaiting him if he eventually steps into the ring with Ortiz.

“I think it will be a war, and one of the best fights you’ll see,” said Robert. “It would be unbelievable if we get a Hagler vs. Hearns-like war.”

While Garcia praised Ennis’ ability, he believes Ortiz’s experience and aggressive style would create problems that the unbeaten Philadelphia native has not yet encountered.

“Boots is the real deal. He’s talented, he’s a great fighter, he has future superstar potential, and can fight like Terence Crawford. But when he has Vergil in front of him, it’s going to be a different story when they fight. I know that Vergil’s experience is going to be a big factor in that fight, and Boots is going to feel it.”

Garcia also pointed to what he views as a vulnerability in Ennis’ style.

“Boots gets hit. He has a Philadelphia fighter’s mentality. He’s not a runner who does just enough to win rounds and win by decision. He takes challenges and chances, and he wants to please,” said Robert. “That’s what makes him a fighter that fans want to see. This is going to be an exciting fight when it happens. We should expect a great fight. I see the fight ending in the late rounds with Vergil knocking him out.”

Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) enters his June 27 clash with Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) as a heavy favorite. If he wins and Ortiz resolves his promotional issues, one of the most anticipated fights in the 154-pound division could quickly return to the forefront.