Robert Wagner Remembers Late Wife Natalie Wood on 44th Anniversary of Her Death

Robert Wagner posted a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Natalie Wood, on the 44th anniversary of her death.

The actor, 95, shared the message on his official Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 29, along with a black-and-white photo of himself with Natalie from the 1973 Academy Awards.

“Thinking of Nat today. Her warmth, beauty, and love remain with us through our children and grandchildren. Forever missed, forever cherished. More than love,” he wrote.

Natalie drowned in November 1981 while on a boat trip to California’s Catalina Island. She was 43. Robert and their friend, actor Christopher Walken, now 82, as well as the couple’s longtime skipper, Dennis Davern, were also on board at the time.

Robert and Natalie married in 1957 and again in 1972 after reconciling following their 1962 divorce. The pair shared daughters Courtney Brooke Wagner and Natasha Gregson Wagner, whom Robert adopted from Natalie’s previous marriage after her death. The actor is also father to Katie Wagner from a prior relationship.

Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood in 1976.

In the months following Natalie’s death, Robert said that it was difficult to function.

“When Natalie died, I thought my life was over,” he wrote in his 2016 memoir, I Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood’s Legendary Actresses. “Luckily, I had the help of a great many people who loved her and who loved me as well.”

Looking back, he wrote, “I thought I would never get up, you know? My children helped me heal. And my friends were so supportive. And slowly, I was able to get up. I got on my feet, but it was very, very difficult and a sad time.”

Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood with daughter Courtney in 1974.

Robert said he mostly remembers Natalie for her fulfillment and joy in being a mother.

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Natalie’s eldest daughter, Natasha, spoke about the “relevancy” of her mother even decades after her death.

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner in 1959.

“It’s just unbelievable that there’s a relevancy to her all these years later. And that people really feel that they knew her or that they feel this protectiveness toward her,” Natasha, who was 11 years old at the time of her mother’s death, told PEOPLE.

She added, “I’m proud of her that she was able to have that impact on people. Maybe it was all meant to be in some weird way. Maybe her ability to touch people is larger with her not being here on earth.”

During the interview, Natasha also said that becoming a parent to her daughter, Clover, now 13, has helped bring her closer to her own mother, and that she’s starting to teach Clover more about her late mom.

“It’s just really amazing for me to help Clover understand, help myself understand, and to turn my grief into something positive,” she said.