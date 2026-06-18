Sasha and Malia Obama growing up in the spotlight

June 18, 2026, 5:03 a.m. ET

Barack Obama takes the oath of office as the 44th US President with his wife, Michelle, by his side at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2009. The Obama’s were joined by their daughters Malia and Sasha, right. In an interview on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Michelle Obama spoke about helping her and former President Barack Obama’s daughters navigate the White House at a young age. Malia Obama was 10 when Barack Obama became president, while Sasha Obama was 7, marking two of the youngest residents in the White House in decades. Look back at their life in the public eye. Pool Photo By Chuck Kennedy, AFP Via Getty Images

Barack Obama blows out candles on his birthday cake at his 43rd birthday celebration with his wife Michelle, who is holding the cake, and daughters Sasha and Malia (R) during a fundraiser Aug. 4, 2004 in Matteson, Ill. Obama is the Democratic candidate from Illinois running for the U.S. Senate and currently represents Illinois’ 13th Senate District on Chicago’ s South Side. Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Candidate for the U.S. Senate Barack Obama (D-IL) sits with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (R) in a hotel room as they wait for election returns to come in Nov. 2, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama is expected to win easily against the Republican candidate Alan Keyes. Scott Olson, Getty Images

President Barack Obama watches as first dog Bo runs with daughter Malia as his other daughter Sasha runs along as they show off their new Portuguese water dog to the gathered press on the south lawn of the White House on April 14, 2009. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

Michelle Obama helps her daughter Malia, 8, do a big wave to the crowd after her father gave a campaign speech at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa one day after declaring his candidacy for President on Feb 11, 2007 in Waterloo, Ia. Anne Ryan, USA TODAY

Democratic presidential candidate US Senator Barack Obama helps his daughter Malia (C) accompanied by an other child skate at Great Skate Fun Center in Lafayette, Ind. on May 3, 2008. EMMANUEL DUNAND, AFP Via Getty Images

Sasha Obama stands with her mother Michelle Obama during a walk-through Monday morning on the DNC stage at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 25, 2008 in Denver. Pat Shannahan, USA TODAY NETWORK

Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia (10 yrs) and Sasha (7 yrs) wave to to Barack Obama on the tv screen after Michelle’s speech at the DNC on Aug. 25, 2008 in Denver. Sam Riche, USA TODAY

US Democratic presidential candidate Illinois Senator Barack Obama is welcomed by his wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 11 and Sasha, 7, upon landing in Pueblo, Colo., on Nov. 1, 2008. EMMANUEL DUNAND, AFP Via Getty Images

US Democratic presidential candidate Illinois Senator Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha, 7 and Malia, 10 at the end of a rally in Pueblo, Colo. on Nov. 1, 2008. EMMANUEL DUNAND, AFP Via Getty Images

Democratic Presidential candidate Illinois Senator Barack Obama celebrates his victory over Republican nominee John McCain with his wife Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia Obama during election night victory celebration at Chicago’s Grant Park on Nov. 4, 2008. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

US president-elect Barack Obama (L) gets a big hug from daughter Malia (C) followed by daughter Sasha (R) as they meet at the Honolulu Zoo on Dec. 30, 2008 in Honolulu, Hawaii. TIM SLOAN, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama their daughters Sasha (3rd R) and Malia (3th L) stand at the entrance of the ‘Door of No Return’ during a guided tour in Cape Coast Castle, a former slavery outpost, in Cape Coast, Ghana, on July 11, 2009. The visit marks Obama’s first to subsaharan Africa as president. SAUL LOEB, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia have their shave ice outside the Island Snow store in Kailua, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2010. The First Family is on vacation in Hawaii. JEWEL SAMAD, AFP Via Getty Images

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters Sasha (C) and Malia take turns reading to children from “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss as they visit the Emthonjeni Community Center in Zandspruit Township, Johannesburg, South Africa on June 21, 2011. Pool Photo By Charles Dharapak , AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama is flanked by his daughters Sasha (C), Malia (2nd-R), and National Turkey Federation Chairman Richard Huisinga (L) as he pardons ‘Liberty’, a 19-week old, 45-pound turkey at the North Portico of the White House Nov. 23, 2011 in Washington, DC. The Presidential pardon of a turkey has been a long time Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to the Harry Truman administration. Mark Wilson, Getty Images

(L-R) Sasha Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Malia Obama at Nickelodeon’s 25th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at Galen Center on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle and daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (R) wave to supporters on election night Nov. 6, 2012 in Chicago, Ill. President Barack Obama swept to re-election Tuesday, forging history again by transcending a slow economic recovery and the high unemployment which haunted his first term to beat Republican Mitt Romney. JEWEL SAMAD, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (R) and Sasha greet Christmas elves as they attend the “Christmas in Washington” concert at the National Building Museum on Dec. 9, 2012 in Washington, D.C. The concert benefits the National Childrens Medical Center and is hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien. Pool Photo By Molly Riley Via Getty Images

Sasha, left, and Malia Obama, daughters of US President Barack Obama, take a photo of themselves during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Jan. 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. JOE KLAMAR, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama, daughter Sasha, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia walk across Lafayette Park from the White House on their way to Easter services at St John’s Episcopal Church March 31, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo By Drew Angerer Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama (L) his daughter Malia Obama ride a bike during a vacation on Martha’s Vineyard Aug. 16, 2013 in West Tisbury, Mass. Obama and his family are on a weeklong vacation. Pool Photo By Rick Friedman Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia (L), pose for photographs alongside children dressed as elves, who are or were patients at Children’s National Medical Center after they presented donated gifts to the Obamas to give to children at the hospital, as they attend a taping of TNT’s Christmas in Washington at the National Building Museum in Washington on Dec. 15, 2013. SAUL LOEB, AFP Via Getty Images

First Lady Michelle Obama (C), her daughters from Sasha (L), Malia (2nd-L), her mother Marian Robinson (R) and Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for photographers as they visit the Forbidden City in Beijing on March 21, 2014. Michelle Obama arrived in Beijing with her mother and daughters to kick off a seven-day, three-city tour where she will focus on education and cultural exchange. Pool Photo By Andy Wong / AFP Via Getty Images

First Lady Michelle Obama with her daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama visit Museum of Terracotta Warriors during a visit to the historic excavation site on March 24, 2014 in Xi’an, China. Michelle Obama’s one-week-long visit in China will be focused on educational and cultural exchanges. Feng Li, Getty Images

President Barack Obama and oldest daughter Malia return to the White House on Aug. 17, 2014 in Washington, DC. The president is taking a break from his vacation in Martha’s Vineyard to attend a series of meetings at the White House. Pool Photo By Kevin Dietsch Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama walks with US First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (2L) and Sasha to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House August 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. Obama is traveling to New York to attend the wedding of his personal chef and advisor Sam Kass who is marrying MSNBC host Alex Wagner. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama stands after he pardoned “Cheese” and his alternate Mac (not shown,) both 20-week old 48-pound Turkeys, as his daughters Sasha (2nd R), Malia (R) and Cole Cooper (L) and his father National Turkey Federation Chairman Gary Cooper (2nd L) during a ceremony at the White House November 26, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Presidential pardon of a turkey has been a long time Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to the Harry Truman administration. Mark Wilson, Getty Images

President Barack Obama and daughters Sasha (C) and Malia purchase books at Politics and Prose bookstore for “Small Business Saturday” on Nov.29, 2014 in Washington, DC. Retailers have begun to promote “Small Business Saturday” to encourage shopping at independent stores amid the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Pool, Pool Photo By Dennis Brack Via Getty Images

Darius Rucker, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama speak onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington 2014 at the National Building Museum on Dec. 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. Theo Wargo, WireImage

First Lady Michelle Obama arrives with daughters Malia Obama (C) and Sasha Obama (L) and her mother Marian Robinson (behind Malia) at Malpensa Airport on June 17, 2015 in Milan, Italy. Jacopo M. Raule, Getty Images

Sasha Obama (left) stands for the National Anthem prior to the final of the FIFA 2015 Women’s World Cup between the United States and Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, British Columbia. United States won 5-2. Michael Chow, Imagn Images

President Barack Obama delivers remarks with his daughters Sasha (L) and Malia during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House November 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. In a tradition dating back to 1947, the president pardons a turkey, sparing the tom — and his alternate — from becoming a Thanksgiving Day feast. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President Barack Obama and his family (L-R) Malia, Sasha, and first lady Michelle Obama return to the South Lawn of the White HouseJanuary 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. The first family is returning from their two week Hawaiian vacation. Pool Photo By Ron Sachs Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama waves next to First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and their daughters Malia (L, behind) and Sasha upon their arrival at Jose Marti international airport in Havana on March 20, 2016. Barack Obama on Sunday became the first US president in 88 years to visit Cuba, touching down in Havana for a landmark trip aimed at ending decades of Cold War animosity. YURI CORTEZ, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama (C), their daughters Sasha and Malia (L) and Cuban President Raul Castro (R) hold a minute of silence for the terrorist attacks which took place in Belgium before a Major League baseball exhibition game at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana on March 22, 2016. Obama praised the bravery of Cuban dissidents Tuesday in a meeting at the US embassy in Havana, although opponents back home dismissed the event as a “token” gesture. RODRIGO ARANGUA, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama and daughter Malia step off Air Force One upon arrival at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on April 7, 2016. Obama is in Chicago, Ill. for a discussion on the Supreme Court and the country’s judicial system. MANDEL NGAN, AFP Via Getty Images

Sasha (L) and Malia Obama, the daughters of U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama walk to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. on June 17, 2016. Joshua Roberts, REUTERS

President Barack Obama hugs his daughter Malia on her birthday during an Independence Day Celebration for military members and administration staff on July 4, 2016 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN, AFP Via Getty Images

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha walk to board Air Force One at Cape Cod Air Force Station in Mass. on Aug. 21, 2016 as they depart for Washington after a two-week holiday at nearby Martha’s Vineyard. NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP Via Getty Images

Former US president Barack Obama (2nd L), his wife Michelle (3rd L) and his daughters Sasha (front C) and Malia (2nd R) go rafting at Bongkasa Village in Badung, Indonesia on Bali island on June 26, 2017. Barack Obama kicked off a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that will take in Bali and Jakarta, the city where he spent part of his childhood, officials said on June 24. STR, AFP Via Getty Images

Sasha (L) and Malia, daughters of former US President Barack Obama, visit Tirtha Empul temple at Tampaksiring Village in Gianyar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on June 27, 2017. Barack Obama kicked off a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that will take in Bali and Jakarta, the city where he spent part of his childhood, officials said on June 24. AFP Via Getty Images

Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on Jan. 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images