Sasha and Malia Obama growing up in the spotlight

By / June 18, 2026

June 18, 2026, 5:03 a.m. ET

Barack Obama takes the oath of office as the 44th US President with his wife, Michelle, by his side at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2009. The Obama's were joined by their daughters Malia and Sasha, right. In an interview on Keke Palmer's podcast, Michelle Obama spoke about helping her and former President Barack Obama 's daughters navigate the White House at a young age. Malia Obama was 10 when Barack Obama became president, while Sasha Obama was 7, marking two of the youngest residents in the White House in decades. Look back at their life in the public eye.
Barack Obama takes the oath of office as the 44th US President with his wife, Michelle, by his side at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2009. The Obama’s were joined by their daughters Malia and Sasha, right. In an interview on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Michelle Obama spoke about helping her and former President Barack Obama’s daughters navigate the White House at a young age. Malia Obama was 10 when Barack Obama became president, while Sasha Obama was 7, marking two of the youngest residents in the White House in decades. Look back at their life in the public eye.

Pool Photo By Chuck Kennedy, AFP Via Getty Images

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top