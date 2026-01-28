Schools closing, moving to NTI Wednesday

LIST: Schools announce closures, delays, NTI due to winter weather

AND AGAIN, IF YOU GO DOWN THERE, PLEASE BE SMART ABOUT IT. BE SAFE ABOUT IT. BUT YES, WE DON’T WANT TO GET TO WHERE WE WERE IN 77. AND THAT’S A LOT OF QUESTIONS JUST THE LAST COUPLE DAYS. IS THIS HISTORIC? I WAS LIKE, YOU WEREN’T AROUND IN THE 70S. THAT’S TRUE. THAT THAT’S THE THAT’S THE BENCHMARK. I DID GET A LITTLE WIDE EYED WHEN I SAW MANCHESTER AND HILLSBOROUGH’S FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW. OH, YEAH. I MEAN, THERE ARE SPOTS WHERE IT’S STILL FEELING LIKE ABOUT 20 BELOW. THAT’S CRAZY. LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT IN GENERAL THIS MORNING IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF MORNINGS. YOU KNOW, IT’S STAYING COLD MORNINGS THIS WEEK. TODAY WE’RE DROPPING DOWN TO ABOUT ONE DEGREE. THAT’S OUR CURRENT TEMPERATURE AT THE AIRPORT RIGHT NOW. THINGS HAVE CALMED DOWN. BUT ANY SORT OF A FOUR MILE AN HOUR WIND, IT WILL FEEL LIKE EIGHT BELOW. NOW. TOMORROW MORNING, WINDS ARE MUCH CALMER. IN FACT, I JUST KIND OF HAVE US SITTING AT ONE DEGREE TOMORROW MORNING. WE GET TO FRIDAY. WE’RE AT EIGHT, BUT WITH THE AMPED UP BREEZE ABOUT EIGHT MILES AN HOUR, IT’S GOING TO FEEL LIKE FOUR BELOW. AND THEN SATURDAY WE’RE DOWN TO THREE IN THE MORNING AGAIN, A BREEZE ABOUT TEN MILES AN HOUR, AND IT’S GOING TO FEEL LIKE 12 DEGREES BELOW ZERO. SO WE’RE NOT ANYWHERE NEAR DONE WITH TALKING ABOUT WIND CHILLS, SUBZERO ACTUAL AIR TEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW. ONE DEGREE IN CINCINNATI. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY SOMETHING MALFUNCTIONING WITH THE HAMILTON SENSOR. IT’S NOT THAT COLD THERE, BUT YOU CAN SEE WILMINGTON AT FOUR DEGREES BELOW ZERO BLANCHESTER FIVE BELOW. ANOTHER POCKET OF SUBZERO TEMPERATURES NORTH OF 74 IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA. SO WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE WIND CHILL HERE, SEE NOW HAMILTON SHOWING SIX BELOW. SO THAT’S PROBABLY A LITTLE BIT CLOSER TO WHAT WE HAVE GOING ON HERE. CLOSER TO ABOUT ONE DEGREE ACTUAL AIR TEMPERATURE AND THEN POCKETS WHERE IT STILL FEELS LIKE 15 BELOW. SO IT IS COLD NO MATTER HOW YOU SLICE IT ACROSS THE AREA. NOW, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS HIGHLIGHTED THE AREAS WHERE IT IS MORE OF A CONCERN, INCLUDING CLINTON COUNTY AND FAYETTE UNION COUNTIES. THEY ARE STILL UNDER THE EXTREME COLD WARNING, ALONG WITH OUR FRIENDS UP TOWARD DAYTON. EVERYBODY ELSE IS UNDER THE COLD WEATHER ADVISORY. AND AGAIN, ALL OF THIS GOES UNTIL NOON TODAY. SO AS WE TAKE A LOOK AT THE NEXT 12 HOURS, I’VE GOT THE IMPACT SYMBOL HERE UP THROUGH NOON AS THE WIND CHILLS WILL STAY BELOW ZERO UP THROUGH ABOUT MIDDAY INTO THE AFTERNOON. WE SHOULD MAKE IT UP TO JUST SHY OF SEEING 20 DEGREES FOR A HIGH, BUT IT’S STILL GOING TO FEEL LIKE THE SINGLE DIGITS WHENEVER YOU HEAD OUT. WANT TO TAKE A LOOK AT THAT CHANCE THAT SOME NEIGHBORS COULD SEE SOME SNOW ON FRIDAY? YOU CAN SEE FOR TODAY THINGS ARE QUIET. SAME THING TOMORROW. AND THEN A CLIPPER TAKES AIM AT CENTRAL KENTUCKY THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. WE’LL HAVE TO SEE HOW FAR NORTH THAT GETS, BUT AS OF RIGHT NOW IT LOOKS TO MAYBE BRING SOME SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS SOUTH OF THE RIVER. SO KEEP THAT IN MIND. KENTUCKY FRIENDS, YOU MIGHT HAVE SOME SNOW TO DEAL WITH ON FRIDAY MORNING. STILL NOT CERTAIN, BUT WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON THAT ONE FOR FRIDAY. SO TODAY, A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY. TOMORROW 20 DEGREES. THAT ACCOUNTING FOR THAT CHANCE FOR SNOW OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING FOR FOLKS IN KENTUCKY. AND THEN COLD AIR INTO THE WEEKEND NEXT WEEK. WE ARE MONITORING CHANCES FOR SNOW MONDAY OR TUESDAY, BUT MAYBE A MIDWEEK COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY THURSDAY. JUST WHEN WE WERE HOPING TO THAW