Serena Williams, Husband Alexis Ohanian Met in Fateful 1st Encounter

Tennis great Serena Williams, who is competing at Wimbledon at the age of 44 in the women’s singles competition, is married to husband Alexis Ohanian, with whom she has two kids.

How Williams and Ohanian met is an interesting and romantic story as it hinges on a major coincidence. According to People Magazine, the two were randomly seated next to each other while having breakfast in Rome. According to People, Williams noticed Ohanian and invited him to join her for breakfast. She then invited him to watch her play at the French Open, and the romance was born. Their first date was in Paris. They have gone on to build a young family together.

Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Revealed That He Wasn’t a Tennis Fan

Before he met his future wife, Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit, wasn’t a tennis fan. He told Vanity Fair that he “never watched a match on television or in real life,” adding, “I really had no respect for tennis.”

Their first date was a “magical six hours in Paris,” according to Vanity Fair. Williams described that fateful first meeting to Vanity Fair, saying, “This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?'”

Serena Williams of the United States is greeted by her husband Alexis Ohanian. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

By September 2015, Ohanian was watching Williams play at the U.S. Open and posting about her on Instagram. “Come at the queen, you best not miss,” he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian & Serena Williams Have 2 Daughters Together

Ohanian posts about his family life with Williams and their two daughters on Instagram. “Being Papa to these two girls is the greatest gift,” he wrote.

In January, Williams shared a photo with her husband and their girls, writing, “oy does not always roar sometimes it whispers. It important to savor those sweet moments… I love this picture so I wanted to share it with you. 🫶🏿”

She called her husband a “stud” in a “kilt” in another photo.

Serena Williams’ Husband Has a Massive Net Worth Due to Co-Founding Reddit

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams’ husband is a rich man on his own because he co-founded the popular social media platform, Reddit. He is worth $150 million, the site reported.

“Through his venture capital firm, Initialized Capital, Alexis has invested in a number of successful startups, including Coinbase, Instacart, Opendoor, and Flexport,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Ohanian was born in Brooklyn. “He is the son of Anke and Chris Ohanian. His grandparents came to the U.S. as refugees after the Armenian Genocide. Ohanian attended Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland. He gave the student address at his graduation ceremony in 2001,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth puts Williams’ net worth at around $300 million due to her prolific tennis career but also her endorsement deals. “Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She is the highest-earning female player by a mile,” the cite reported.

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This story was originally published by Men’s Journal on Jun 30, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Men’s Journal as a Preferred Source by clicking here.