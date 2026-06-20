Sheetz in Cranberry Township sells Pa. Lottery winning ticket

Winning ticket in Match 6 Lotto drawing for $1.27 million prize

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Cranberry Township hits the jackpot

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning ticket in Butler County hit the jackpot for $1.27 million.The lucky ticket was sold at Sheetz on Ehrman Road, just off Route 19 in Cranberry Township.Lottery officials said the ticket matched all six numbers in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on Tuesday.WINNING NUMBERSThe winning numbers in the June 16 drawing were 2, 8, 10, 25, 42, 48.The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize.Lottery officials said a $10,000 bonus goes to the Sheetz store that sold the ticket.(Previous video above: Local mom wins $1 million on lottery ticket after getting flat tire)Download the WTAE app to stay connected with breaking news. Sign up for our email newsletters to get breaking news in your inbox.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning ticket in Butler County hit the jackpot for $1.27 million.

The lucky ticket was sold at Sheetz on Ehrman Road, just off Route 19 in Cranberry Township.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all six numbers in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on Tuesday.

WINNING NUMBERS

The winning numbers in the June 16 drawing were 2, 8, 10, 25, 42, 48.

The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize.

Lottery officials said a $10,000 bonus goes to the Sheetz store that sold the ticket.

(Previous video above: Local mom wins $1 million on lottery ticket after getting flat tire)

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