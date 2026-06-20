Sheetz in Cranberry Township sells Pa. Lottery winning ticket

PITTSBURGH’S ACTION NEWS FOUR. NEW TONIGHT. A MOTHER OF TWO IS NOW $1 MILLION RICHER. BETH DUDLEY, CELEBRATING A WINNING SCRATCH-OFF IN SALEM TOWNSHIP. SHE SAYS SHE JUST BOUGHT THE TICKET JUST BEFORE SHE BOUGHT THE TICKET. SHE HAD GOT A FLAT TIRE AFTER DROPPING HER TODDLER OFF AT DAYCARE. I STOPPED OVER HERE, GRABBED A DRINK AND A TICKET AND WON $1 MILLION. I HAD TO CONFIRM IT FOUR TIMES BEFORE I BELIEVED IT. I AM GOING TO INVEST AND I’M OBVIOUSLY GET A NEW CAR, BUT I’M GOING TO INVEST, SO A LOT OF IT I WON’T SEE. WE’RE JUST GOING TO GROW. GOOD FOR HER. HOW AWESOME. THE CRABTREE GA
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Cranberry Township hits the jackpot
Winning ticket in Match 6 Lotto drawing for $1.27 million prize
Updated: 12:38 PM EDT Jun 17, 2026
Editorial Standards
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning ticket in Butler County hit the jackpot for $1.27 million.The lucky ticket was sold at Sheetz on Ehrman Road, just off Route 19 in Cranberry Township.Lottery officials said the ticket matched all six numbers in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on Tuesday.WINNING NUMBERSThe winning numbers in the June 16 drawing were 2, 8, 10, 25, 42, 48.The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize.Lottery officials said a $10,000 bonus goes to the Sheetz store that sold the ticket.(Previous video above: Local mom wins $1 million on lottery ticket after getting flat tire)Download the WTAE app to stay connected with breaking news. Sign up for our email newsletters to get breaking news in your inbox.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning ticket in Butler County hit the jackpot for $1.27 million.
The lucky ticket was sold at Sheetz on Ehrman Road, just off Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
Lottery officials said the ticket matched all six numbers in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on Tuesday.
WINNING NUMBERS
The winning numbers in the June 16 drawing were 2, 8, 10, 25, 42, 48.
The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize.
Lottery officials said a $10,000 bonus goes to the Sheetz store that sold the ticket.
(Previous video above: Local mom wins $1 million on lottery ticket after getting flat tire)
Download the WTAE app to stay connected with breaking news. Sign up for our email newsletters to get breaking news in your inbox.