Sources: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro had physical altercation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday morning, during which Adebayo struck Herro in the head area, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel, according to sources. It started when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made, critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run as teammates in Miami ended when Herro was traded to Milwaukee.

Herro was seated courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center for Friday’s summer league game between the Heat and Bucks. He was interviewed during the game on the Prime broadcast before the news of his altercation with Adebayo broke.

“It’s all love in Miami,” said Herro, who was part of the blockbuster deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat when asked if it’s awkward seeing his former team. “I’ve seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff, Chris Quinn, Spo [Erik Spoelstra], the front office guys; we are all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh start, and both are super happy with this.

Milwaukee guard Tyler Herro attended Friday’s summer league game between the Bucks and Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Candice Ward/NBAE via Getty Images

“An organization like Miami, they want championships, they play for championships. It’s part of the business. I know how good I am, what I am capable of. I just got to continue to keep working and try to stay healthy and represent this new team how I am supposed to.”

Herro, 26, dapped up the Bucks’ summer league players after Friday’s game and chatted with Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the court, then left the building without commenting on the incident with Adebayo.

The Heat, in a statement, said, “We are aware and not commenting.” The Bucks also had no comment.

Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the incident during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio and also offered a “no comment,” adding, “I don’t really know all the specifics.”

After Herro was traded to Milwaukee, there were screenshots shared online of an Instagram direct message with a fan in which Herro appeared to question Adebayo’s defensive prowess.

Adebayo signed a three-year, $166 million extension with Miami in June 2024. The alleged comments by Herro in the DM questioned whether Adebayo’s effort on defense on a nightly basis was worthy of someone who makes $60 million.

Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year award winner, averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33 games in 2025-26, after missing the beginning of the season while recovering from left ankle surgery. He was named an All-Star during the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 77 games.

Adebayo, 28, is a three-time All-Star who was named to the All-Defensive first team in 2023-24. He has been named to the All-Defensive second team five times, including last season, when he averaged 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He scored a franchise-record 83 points against the Washington Wizards in March to overtake Kobe Bryant’s 81 for the second-most points in a game in NBA history.