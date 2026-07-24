Southwest Airlines flight attendant arrested by ICE for visa overstay

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A Southwest Airlines flight attendant who allegedly overstayed his visa was arrested by federal immigration authorities earlier this month while at work, officials said.

Lorenzo Thompson, a Jamaican citizen, was arrested on July 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local reports.

Thompson first entered the United States on April 17, 2021, on a visa that expired on Oct. 16, 2021, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News.

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“Against our nation’s laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings,” an ICE spokesperson said.

The agency noted that illegal immigrants are offered $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport from the U.S.

“We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream,” the agency said. “If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

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TWU Local 556, the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight attendants, also confirmed the arrest.

“Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time,” the union wrote on Facebook.

The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA) said Thompson was working toward obtaining U.S. citizenship.

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“He had a valid work visa and was a dedicated flight attendant, touching countless lives with his kindness,” the group wrote on social media.

An online crowdfunding page launched to cover Thompson’s legal bills said he left Jamaica “seeking safety from life-threatening abuse.”

“Since arriving, he has worked tirelessly to build a stable life, following every legal step toward citizenship,” the page states. “He has no criminal record. No parking tickets. He holds a valid work visa, has a pending asylum case, and is a dedicated flight attendant for a beloved airline.”

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The page described him as “honest, caring, and loyal, always ready to lend a hand without expecting anything back.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the airline for comment.