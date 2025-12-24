Statements on Talor Gooch taking over as Smash GC captain

STATEMENT FROM LIV GOLF CEO SCOTT O’NEIL

We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season. Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course. LIV Golf’s mission is to expand the game’s footprint to new markets, increase competitive opportunities for current and future players and fuel a thriving and growing fan base worldwide. Achieving our mission demands exceptional dedication to rigorous global travel, heightened engagement with media, partners, and fans and a commitment to mentoring the next generation of stars. More than competitors, our players are partners in this effort to actively market the world’s most important sport. We’re deeply grateful to our players who embrace, enjoy, and appreciate the incredible opportunity we have to shape the game for the next era of players and fans.

Looking forward, Talor Gooch will take over as Captain of Smash GC for the 2026 season. Talor is a world-class talent ready for this leadership role. His performance, including numerous individual victories and the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Championship, exemplifies the competitive excellence we champion. Talor’s proven track record as a golfer and his business acumen makes him the ideal player to lead Smash GC into the future. This moment reinforces the healthier, more flexible global golf ecosystem that we’re striving to create. One that supports players’ rights to compete on their terms while also showcasing our league’s competitive depth and the readiness of our players to step into leadership roles.

STATEMENT FROM BROOKS KOEPKA’S REPRESENTATIVES

Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf. He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans. Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.

STATEMENT FROM TALOR GOOCH

I want to start by thanking Brooks. He is one of the greatest competitors in the game and I have learned so much from him while being his teammate on Smash GC. He’s a friend and teammate, and I have great respect for his decision. I wish him, Jena, and their family all the best.

Looking ahead, I am incredibly honored and excited to officially take on the Captaincy role for the 2026 season. I’m excited and ready to embrace this new leadership and career challenge. I’m eager to build on the competitive standard Brooks established and work with our players to lead this team into this next successful chapter.