Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Prediction, Odds to Win WTA Dubai, UAE

Updated Feb. 16, 2026, 10:35 p.m. ET
On Tuesday, Peyton Stearns (No. 58 in the world) faces Clara Tauson (No. 15) in the Round of 32 at the WTA Dubai, UAE.
Tauson is the favorite (-250) to get to the Round of 16 against the underdog Stearns (+190).
Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson matchup info
- Tournament: WTA Dubai, UAE
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, February 17
- Court Surface: Hard
Stearns vs. Tauson Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Stearns has a 71.4% to win.
Stearns vs. Tauson Betting Odds
- Stearns’ odds to win match: +190
- Tauson’s odds to win match: -250
- Stearns’ odds to win tournament: +8000
- Tauson’s odds to win tournament: +3300
Stearns vs. Tauson matchup performance & stats
- In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stearns has gone 10-15.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Stearns has won 28.0% of her return games and 65.5% of her service games.
- Stearns is 95th in break points won on hard courts over the past 12 months, converting 75 of 159 (47.2%).
- Stearns was defeated by Vera Zvonareva (6-2, 2-6, 3-6) on February 8 in the Round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the WTA Doha, Qatar.
- Tauson is 20-16 through 16 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- When playing on hard courts, Tauson has a 71.4% winning percentage in service games and a 33.0% winning percentage in return games.
- Tauson’s 125 break points won on 265 total break points on hard courts so far this year (47.2% winning percentage) ranks 39th.
- On February 9, Tauson lost to No. 44-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the WTA Doha, Qatar.
