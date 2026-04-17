Stephen Miller warns that Iran war could continue ‘indefinitely’

Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it’s investigating the financials of Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, ‘The A Word’, which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Top White House official Stephen Miller warned Iran Wednesday evening that the war could drag on “indefinitely” if the Iranian regime did not capitulate to President Donald Trump’s demands.

Despite Trump’s claims the Iran war would likely last four to five weeks, Miller asserted it could go on much longer after the president enforced a naval blockade around Iranian ports to strain the country’s economy.

“This embargo is squeezing the economic life out of the Iranian regime, and the United States has the capacity to continue this indefinitely if Iran chooses the wrong path,” Miller told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Like other Trump administration officials, Miller boasted about the strength of the U.S. military, asserting America has “all of the cards” in negotiations with the regime – pressuring it further to cease its nuclear enrichment program.

“President Trump has made clear he wants peace, he wants a deal, he wants Iran to choose the right path. But he will not allow Iran to pursue or achieve weapons, and this embargo and every other option is on the table as President Trump seeks that final, safe, secure outcome,” Miller added, pausing briefly on the word “final.”

Stephen Miller insisted a US blockage on Iranian ports would squeeze the country’s economy, further pressuring the regime to give in to the president’s demands ( Fox News/Hannity )

Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, is one of the administration’s most commanding voices to reinforce the president’s agenda and threats.

While he repeatedly insisted the president “wants peace,” Miller also bolstered the president’s threat to bomb Iran’s infrastructure and warned the Iranian regime that Trump wasn’t bluffing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Miller’s sentiments Thursday morning, urging Iran to “choose wisely” or face the wrath of the U.S. military, which could include a blockade and bombing of infrastructure.

Trump has said he wants to eliminate Iran as a threat to the U.S. and others by forcing the regime to end its nuclear enrichment program to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

But first round negotiations between the U.S. and Iran faltered, ending in no deal. After that announcement last week, Trump expressed positivity toward Iran’s proposed 10-point peace plan, calling it “workable.”

Trump initially claimed the war would last four to five weeks and has repeatedly said the US has achieved nearly all of its objectives and ‘won’ ( AFP/Getty )

Yet, by Monday, the president had ordered a blockade on Iranian ports to pressure the regime into agreeing to his terms.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the U.S. had other plans to strain Iran’s economy further, including by imposing secondary sanctions on countries buying Iranian oil.

Pakistan is expected to host a second round of peace talks sometime in the future, though a date is unclear.

Americans are eager for the president to end the war in Iran, as surging oil prices and a shaky stock market create financial fears. A Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted in March, found that 66 percent of respondents want the U.S. to end the war even if it means not achieving the administration’s goals.