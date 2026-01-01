Still-unsigned Pro Bowl defender identified as a potential Lions fit

The Detroit Lions’ offseason took a big turn when they were forced to cut ties with Terrion Arnold. Even after two disappointing seasons, he was still expected to be the team’s CB1, not only in 2026 but for years to come.

With him gone, the Lions’ already thin secondary might be even more vulnerable. As things stand now, they’ll probably have to play Keith Abney II, an undersized fifth-round pick, outside opposite D.J. Reed.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that Grant Gordon of NFL.com believes they would be an ideal fit for Trevon Diggs. The former Pro Bowler remains unsigned, and Dan Campbell’s team could use some help on the boundary.

The Lions should consider making a run at Trevon Diggs

Given their precarious cornerback situation, Diggs should’ve probably been on their radar all along. Granted, he hasn’t been any good recently, and he’s also had some run-ins with his coaches, but beggars can’t be choosers.

The Lions have some major flaws in the secondary. Diggs might no longer be at the peak of his powers or be the turnover machine he was in his heyday, but he’s still one of the most accomplished players left in free agency.

He’s struggled with subpar play and injuries in recent years. However, he claims to be back to full strength, and at this point in the offseason, it might not be difficult to convince him to take a pay cut. At the time of writing, Spotrac projects his market value at $7.5 million a year.

Of course, even if the Lions sign him, that doesn’t mean they should just give him the keys to the team. If anything, he’ll have to beat the rookie for the job and earn his stripes just like everybody else, and that might be where his actual value lies.

All teams need proven veterans and culture-setters to raise the floor and uplift the young players. Diggs hasn’t necessarily played for the winningest team in the league, but he’s been around for a while now, and he’s often a vocal guy who loves to push himself and everyone around him.

Also, he could provide some strong mentorship for Abney, who could use some pointers on his ability to finish plays and force turnovers. Diggs can be of help as a situational guy and in the locker room, provided he’s willing to serve that role.

At this point, the Lions don’t have anything to lose. He’ll probably get a non-guaranteed deal anyway, so if things don’t work out, it’s not like they’ll be tied to him for the long run, so there’s literally no downside to making a run at him.