Storms down trees, leave thousands without power in Chicago area – NBC Chicago

More 70,000 people were left without power as powerful storms hit the Chicago area Friday, forcing many Fourth of July celebrations to cancel as the storms damaged parks, downed trees and flooded parts of the region.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were reported with the first line of storms that hit the Chicago area Friday afternoon.

The winds uprooted trees from Harvey to Chicago to Sugar Grove to and beyond.

Credit: Miguel Zambrano

Arlington Heights police warned of downed trees and intersections left without power.

“There are downed trees on various roadways throughout the Village. Public Works and first responders are working to address hazardous conditions as quickly and safely as possible,” the police department wrote in an alert on social media.

Across the area, suburbs reported flooding that forced the cancellation of area festivals and fireworks shows for the Fourth of July holiday.

Footage showed flooding inside Wrigley Field as many gathered for the Cubs-Cardinals game Friday.

Tinley Park’s Country Fest was closed in wake of the storms as officials assessed damage.

NBC Chicago photographer Steve Curelo captured photos of collapsed tents at the event moments after the storms had passed.

Wauconda postponed its fireworks event after the city said 2.5 inches of rain flooded the fireworks launch and spectator areas.

“Every contingency plan was considered, however, the possibility of more rain will make setup impossible,” a post on social media read.

Similarly, Oak Park officials canceled the Taste of Oak Brook 2026, including their fireworks, drone show, and live entertainment.

“Despite repeated attempts to remediate the weather-related issues, repeated rounds of inclement weather have resulted in extensive flooding, safety and structural issues and electrical hazards,” the city wrote.

List of suburban cancellations here

Chicago residents were told to limit water use by delaying showers and flushing toilets less frequently as the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District issued an Overflow Action Day Alert.

Nearby in Wisconsin, around Lake Geneva, a popular summer travel destination, crews searched for three missing children who disappeared from a boat that capsized in the storms.

Neighbors told a reporter with WTMJ Milwaukee that the weather changed rapidly and strong winds began whipping across the lake while many families were out celebrating the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Walworth County Fire Department reported multiple structural collapses and water rescues simultaneously.