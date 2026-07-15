The 4 Luckiest Signs During July’s New Moon in Cancer

The first new moon of summer is in the tender and sentimental sign of Cancer on the morning of July 14.

As the nostalgic waters flow, we will be focusing on our home life and foundation, particularly in mending matters from the past, due to Mercury retrograde in Cancer’s dominion in the new moon’s orb.

If there are any passion projects that have fallen to the wayside recently, now would be the time to reorganize ourselves so we can bring these visions into the material realms.

The lunar energy is also great for reconnecting with friends and family, so if we don’t feel like busting out the art supplies, going out for brunch with our besties is advisable.

These are the signs that will be most impacted.

Aries

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Your energy levels might take a hit during the new moon, urging you to take it easy. This lunar placement will activate the sector of your chart that rules the home, encouraging you to stay in rather than spending your time out and about. The good news is that others will be in the mood to nurture, so these vibes could lead to a cozy night in with those you love. If you’re feeling lonely, ask your friends and family to come over for a movie night and let yourself melt into the comfort of their company. Also, it will mark a spiritual period for you. You’ll crave soulmate-type connections, which will make it easier to cut ties with anyone who doesn’t inspire you with their presence. Use the next several weeks to think about what you truly want in a partner, and be sure to look for guidance from the other side. Just try not to let synchronicities or signs from the universe take over your life, and be sure to use discernment.

Cancer

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Your confidence could take a hit under this climate, especially if you’re surrounded by big egos that lack sensitivity. Pay attention to how people make you feel and don’t let other people’s sense of self-importance diminish your own self-worth. Otherwise, memories from the past are likely to resurface, so you’ll need to make sure you’re being kind, gentle and loving with yourself. Luckily, the vibe will shift significantly in the afternoon, when the energy from the new moon dissipates. You should be feeling more like yourself during this time. The lesson here is to set boundaries where they’re needed, and cut out some time for self-care, as the new moon shares connections asking you to put yourself first. Use this lunation to prioritize your financial and career ambitions, rather than focusing on love or anyone else. Formulating your own protective safe space is important. If you need a way to channel your frustrations and have been feeling uninspired lately, your creative juices will begin flowing once more. Use an artistic outlet to process your feelings on this day, and don’t be afraid to showcase your work, as it could catch the eye of a mysterious admirer.

Libra

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Financially and professionally, you are thinking about making some moves. But you have to see how the rest of a speculative possibility will play out before you decide to invest. You are confused about major monetary and aspirational moves that you have to make and questioning if your novel ideas are going to achieve in the long run. Do not rush into decisions right now. Take your time before moving forward. The powerful new moon in Cancer, along with Mercury retrograde, appear in your zone of public standing and career which can serve as a barometer of the months ahead for yourself. You may feel called to do an about-face in some aspect of your current course of business development. Someone or something has been sparking your interest and waking you up to new possibilities for yourself. There is really nothing you have to do other than just be your amazing self and maybe send that follow-up email to clients or your boss to remind them about your proposal or to check in regarding new opportunities.

Capricorn

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You’ll feel highly motivated to find love this week. This cosmic climate will give you a competitive edge, so if you feel like your crush has been juggling a few potential mates, now would be the time to make your move and leave an impression. Try not to hold anyone accountable; you’ll feel better about yourself and the outcome of this scenario if it’s based on showcasing your worth rather than pressuring others to see it. The week will bring out your compassionate side. You’ll feel as though you have a huge heart with plenty of love to give, but make sure you don’t spend it on anyone who doesn’t fully appreciate you. You’ll be in high spirits, as your confidence, energy levels, and allure will get a huge boost from this lunar placement, which will easily place you as the center of attention at any gatherings you attend. Finding a partner to care for should be a piece of cake; remember to swap info if you encounter someone you’d like to meet again!