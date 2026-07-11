‘The Five-Star Weekend’ and 6 More Shows to Watch on TV This Week

Between streaming and cable, viewers have a seemingly endless variety of things to watch. Here is a selection of TV shows and specials that are airing or streaming this week, July 6-12. Details and times are subject to change.

Luxurious gatherings and frontier survival.

Elin Hilderbrand has written over 30 novels since 2000, cementing herself as an ultimate beach-read provider and a local Nantucket celebrity — and now, her book “The Five-Star Weekend” is getting a TV adaptation. Jennifer Garner stars as Hollis Shaw, a cookbook author and food influencer, who finds herself in a public breakdown after the unexpected death of her husband. To cope with her grief, she decides to host a weekend with a friend from different stages of her life. Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan and Timothy Olyphant round out the cast. All eight episodes will be released together, alongside a companion podcast with Hilderbrand as the host. Begins streaming Thursday on Peacock.