Thierry Henry says Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future lies in midfield, so should he start ahead of Martin Zubimendi against Atletico Madrid? | Football News

Thierry Henry said Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future lies in midfield after his “outstanding” display against Fulham put him in contention to start the Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

Making his first senior start in his natural midfield berth, and only his third Premier League start of the season, the 19-year-old played an eye-catching role in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over the Cottagers.

Lewis-Skelly has slipped behind Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in Mikel Arteta’s left-back pecking order this season but Henry was impressed by his all-round display in his new role on Saturday.

“I thought like everybody that Declan Rice was outstanding again but Myles was just different,” Henry said on Monday Night Football.

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“Not only was he good on the ball, he was good on reading the play, stopping, going to get it. He played really well.

“It’s one thing to be patient, it’s one thing to be upset about the situation, but he was ready.

“He didn’t look like he hadn’t played for a long time.

“He controlled the game, he went forward. He bossed the game at times. That’s outstanding.”

Lewis-Skelly’s performance has led some to call for him to keep his place over over Martin Zubimendi in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

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Zubimendi’s form has been patchy in the second half of the season, with the Spain international seemingly fatigued having played more minutes than any other outfield Arsenal player.

Henry is intrigued to see which way Arteta goes. “Because of the magnitude of the game, I don’t know if he’s going to go a bit more secure, but this guy showed that it might be a new position for him, in terms on next season.

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Myles Lewis-Skelly reflects on his hug with Mikel Arteta at full-time following Arsenal’s win over Fulham and shares a joke with Paul Merson about starting against Atletico Madrid



“He did extremely well. I wouldn’t mind if he starts him, but then I understand, because of the magnitude of the game, and how Zubimendi plays sometimes, a little bit more secure.

“Don’t underestimate experience in these kinds of games. But would I like to see him on Tuesday? Yes, why not?

“But Mikel Arteta is the coach.”

Carra: Arsenal should keep Rice at No 6

Jamie Carragher was impressed by the performance of Lewis-Skelly’s midfield partner Rice against Fulham and feels the 27-year-old should see out the season in the No 6 position.

Rice has been moved to the base of Arsenal’s midfield in their last two games and followed up a dominant display in Madrid with another assured performance on Saturday.

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Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal have more dynamism with Declan Rice playing deeper in midfield instead of Martin Zubimendi



“Myles Lewis-Skelly was fantastic, but I think a big thing for me in Arsenal’s last two games was Declan Rice going deeper,” added Carragher on Monday Night Football.

“There’s a bit more dynamism with Rice rather than Zubimendi in that position. He’s onto things quicker and passes it quicker, he’s sharper.

“I think he’s a complete midfield player. He can play the six and the eight. It doesn’t make too much difference.

“But when I was watching him play, it almost looked like he was really enjoying it, running everywhere for the ball.

Image:

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard after giving Arsenal a 3-0 lead against Fulham





“It was almost like, ‘I’m back in my position, in the six. I can get on the ball a little bit easier.’

“I thought he was outstanding at the weekend. I thought he played really well and controlled the game against Madrid as well.

“I think going forward, even if Zubimendi plays, just leave him there at six for now.”

Carragher feels Arteta’s midfield adjustments have helped Arsenal in the wake of their 2-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“I saw improvements in midweek away from home. They handled that well against Atletico Madrid. There was a 20-minute spell that was ropey but I’ve played in semi-finals away from home and they’re tough.

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Mikel Arteta says he is hungry to reach Champions League final ahead of Arsenal’s semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium



“I thought that was a step forward, in the performance as well as the result.

“Against Fulham, it felt like the energy was back, it didn’t feel like they were under stress.

“One thing I’ve felt with Arsenal lately is that it’s looked like they’ve been fatigued.

“I think he needed to do something in midfield, it’s just whether he sticks with it.

“And maybe Zubimendi just needed a rest and he comes back refreshed. But I was really worried about Arsenal’s central midfield.”

Henry: This is the Saka I want to see

Bukayo Saka also earned praise from the Monday Night Football team having scored one goal and set up another on his first start since the Carabao Cup final against Fulham.

Henry felt the England international was initially too hesitant in trying to beat his man during the game, but got his rewards for being brave as the afternoon progressed.

After beating Raul Jimenez to set up Viktor Gyokeres for the opening goal, Saka buried the second himself to raise hopes of a strong finish to a difficult campaign.

Image:

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s second goal against Fulham





“That’s what I wanted to see from Bukayo,” said Henry. “That’s what we need to see from Bukayo against Atletico, until the end of the season, and next year.

“Go back to what you were. Dribble, go forward, be brave.

“You defend as a unit. Offensively, in the last third, it’s about you, what you’re about to do, your brain and your creativity.

“I can’t tell you when to shoot or dummy someone. It comes naturally. But be brave with it. Miss, go again.”