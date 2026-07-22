This British Paper’s Caption About Trump At The World Cup Is Going Viral

Who knew one little sentence could score so big. On Sunday, shortly after President Donald Trump attempted to hog the spotlight while Spain was celebrating its 2026 World Cup win, the Guardian wrote a caption for a photo of Trump with his pal FIFA President Gianni Infantino that’s so diabolical it went viral across social media platforms.

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The photo — which is buried in the Guardian’s World Cup live blog — was snapped by Shutterstock photographer Javier García. It features Infantino chatting with Trump as celebratory gold confetti falls.

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Although it’s not featured in García’s photo, Team Spain was celebrating on their own off to the side.

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“Gianni Infantino carefully explains to Donald Trump that he is not part of the Spanish national team,” the Guardian wrote as the caption for the photo. What makes this caption so funny — whether the Guardian intended it to be or not — is what unfolded moments before the photo was shot.

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After Spain beat Argentina on Sunday, Trump and Infantino presented the victors with their trophy and medals for each player. Yet, instead of giving Team Spain their moment to shine and be photographed alone, Trump remained by the team’s side, as if he were partially responsible for their win.

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(Fun fact: The Spanish men’s national soccer team did edit Trump out of the official photo they shared on their X account.)

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Eventually, Infantino dragged Trump out of frame, and that’s when García snapped the photo that, in turn, allowed the Guardian to write its epic caption. “The hilarious thing is that this is probably what is really happening,” a Reddit user wrote of the Guardian’s caption to García’s photo.

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“The Guardian wins the caption of the year competition :),” another X user echoed.

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Other social media users took the opportunity to mock Trump’s penchant for being the center of attention. “Last week he didn’t want to trade with Spain, this week he wants a photo session with them 😂,” another Reddit user wrote, referencing the disparaging comments Trump made about the European country at the NATO summit earlier this month.

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This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

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