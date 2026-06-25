Tim Allen sounds off on ‘Toy Story 5’ storyline he finds ‘creepy’

Tim Allen admitted he found his “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear’s kiss with fellow beloved character Jessie “creepy.”

Buzz and Jessie’s kiss occurs in the final moments of “Toy Story 5.” After he confesses his feelings for her, she surprises him with a smooch.

Allen, 73, told Us Weekly of the scene, “[It was] creepy!”

He further explained, “When I’m doing [“Toy Story”], I’m literally an 8-year-old kid. That’s what the personality I feel is inside Buzz, is my 11-year-old. So it’s like, ‘Oh God, oh no, I’m doing that?!’”

Tim Allen (seen here in April) admitted he found his “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear’s kiss with fellow beloved character Jessie in “Toy Story 5” “creepy.” Getty Images for Disney

Allen explained that the kiss between the two characters made him uncomfortable because he channels his inner child when voicing Buzz. ©Disney Channel/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Allen said that his feelings of discomfort were also caused by the thought of him watching with his daughters. The actor is a dad to Katherine, 36, whom he shares wish his ex-wife, Laura Deibel, and 17-year-old Elizabeth, whom he shares with wife Jane Hajduk.

“Every time there’s a kissing scene, everybody gets really quiet in the room,” he shared. “Especially when [Elizabeth was] a little younger. And that is exactly how I responded [to Buzz kissing Jessie].”

“I remember when I first read it, I said, ‘Are you going to show this?’” he continued. “It’s like Woody’s bald spot. You kind of move them out of the animated thing, and it gets into some larger dramatic questions. Can they get married? And let’s move on from there.”

The actor said he questioned filmmakers if they were actually going to show the kiss in “Toy Story 5” when he first read the scene. Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

The “Home Improvement” alum said the kissing scene also made him feel uncomfortable because he doesn’t enjoy watching romantic scenes with his two daughters — Katherine (pictured second from right at the “Toy Story 5” premiere earlier this month) and Elizabeth (farthest right). AFP via Getty Images

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But he eventually came around to the scene, explaining. “I loved [it] because it affects everybody in the room. You know, adults, and then kids go, ‘Eew!’ You got that potpourri of responses.”

Buzz and Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) do tie the knot in “Toy Story 5” after their long-running romance in the Disney franchise, when their owner Bonnie holds a pretend wedding for them.

Earlier this month, Allen also candidly admitted to the outlet that he “never really wanted” to be a father.

“I joke about it on stage; I’ve just never been a real fan of children,” he explained. “As people have said many times about parenting, you go through all this [stuff] to get a driver’s license or a passport, but there’s nothing about [raising] children.”

But Allen eventually came around, and Buzz and Jessie end up getting married in the film when their owner Bonnie holds a pretend wedding ceremony for them. ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Allen has been voicing Buzz since the first “Toy Story” came out in 1995 alongside Tom Hanks, who plays Woody. Disney via AP

“It was a work in progress,” he continued.

The “Home Improvement” alum later talked about how getting sober in 1997 after his DUI arrest affected his experience raising Katherine as compared to Elizabeth.

“I made amends to [Katherine]. With the younger one, I see how much different it is when I’ve been sober almost 30 years,” he said. “She never knew any of that guy. I’ve thought about it many times, and I’ve talked to Kate, and she doesn’t hold it against me.”