Tim Duncan defined the term zero maintenance in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs legend was a firm believer in letting his performances on the court do all the talking, as evidenced by his consistent output, too, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest power forwards of all time.

Achieving several milestones and accolades along the course of his 19 seasons in the NBA, Duncan preferred staying away from the limelight and media attention. The five-time champion made no exception when it came to announcing his retirement as well, catching most off guard.

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No doubt, Duncan was nearing the end of his career, but many expected him to have a farewell tour-type season before calling it quits. Strangely enough, Timmy’s retirement announcement came less than two weeks after he’d opted in to his $5.6 million contract for the 2016-17 season.

“I can still do this. I could probably still play. But when it’s time, it’s time. It’s time. I started not enjoying myself. It wasn’t fun at times. And I always said when that point comes, when it’s not fun anymore, then I’m done,”said The Big Fundamental in 2016.

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The zero-maintenance superstar

If the retirement news wasn’t surprising enough for the fans, Duncan spent most of his time watching the Discovery Channel the same day. Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for the tributes to start pouring in, with the likes of Steve Kerr addressing him as the greatest teammate.

“I’ve gotten some incredible notes, messages, from so many different people that are honestly blowing me away. I didn’t expect all of this; didn’t expect the reaction I got. But it’s been amazing,” mentioned Timmy, who was a little overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation shown towards him.

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While many recognize Duncan as the greatest power forward of all time, he pays little heed to such conversations. As far as the Spurs’ big man was concerned, he was just happy to be on the list and did not care about the rankings, considering it an honor even to be mentioned in a conversation of such greats.

Related: “I’ve got a bed now. Spoiled myself” – Steven Adams on his one-room apartment in Houston despite $184M NBA earnings

The glitz and glamor never enticed him

Unlike many of his peers, Duncan was never attracted to the glamorous lifestyle that came with being an NBA star. The two-time MVP preferred a private life and was only concerned with playing basketball, as he once explained his introverted personality.

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“I don’t feel comfortable putting myself out there.I’m just a basketball player. I play the game.I go home. Trying to be something that you’re not gets you out of your comfort zone; I’m not that guy. I did a little bit of that. I’ve done my share of it, but I’m just not that guy. I don’t think of myself in that respect,” Tim told ESPN in 2013.

While he may not come across as someone friendly, Tim’s close ones know how he is always there for them. A recent example was the story about his being in the gym with former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich every day during his stroke rehabilitation.

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Not to mention that TD has always maintained his relationship with the front office in San Antonio — he also occasionally drops by the gym and is happy to help anyone who needs guidance, especially the organization’s next superstar: Victor Wembanyama.

Related: “He made sure that everybody was taken care of” — Former-Spur on the side of Tim Duncan the public never saw in San Antonio

This story was originally published by Basketball Network on May 19, 2026, where it first appeared in the Off The Court section. Add Basketball Network as a Preferred Source by clicking here.