‘Today’ Intruder Arrested After Lunging at Craig Melvin and Yelling Racial Slur

In a frightening moment Thursday morning, a man bypassed security at the “Today” show set at 30 Rockefeller Center and was arrested after he lunged at Craig Melvin and shouted the N-word at the co-anchor.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. ET and was not captured on the “Today” broadcast. It was first reported by TMZ. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet said the intruder was trying to locate longtime “Today” weatherman and personality Al Roker. When he couldn’t find Roker, the man confronted Melvin — lunging at him while yelling the N-word. The man was arrested and nobody was physically injured.

Melvin, on Friday morning’s “Today” broadcast, briefly addressed the incident to viewers. “You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A,” he said. “Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly. He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter. And we are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

In a statement Thursday, NBC News confirmed “a security incident this morning” at the “Today” show studio and said that it is “cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter.”

“An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security,” NBC News’ statement said. “The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured.”

The statement continued: “NBC and ‘Today’ take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

On Thursday afternoon, Melvin wrote in a post on X, “I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I’m looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @TODAYshow.” He also included NBC News’ statement.

Sources said that after the suspect entered the lobby of Studio 1A, he proceeded through the first-floor gold doors. There he engaged in a brief verbal exchange in the staircase of the building with Melvin, who followed the individual back into the lobby where the individual was temporarily detained by 30 Rockefeller security. An NYPD officer then entered the lobby and placed the subject into handcuffs.

An NYPD media spokesperson told Variety that on Thursday, July 16, at approximately 8:57 a.m., “a uniformed officer assigned to 30 Rockefeller Center was alerted to a disorderly individual inside the building. Immediately thereafter, the responding officer entered into the building and placed the individual in custody without incident. There were no injuries reported, and the investigation remains active and ongoing. Charges are pending.”

Melvin was named a co-anchor of “Today” in 2018 and in January 2025 replaced Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie’s co-anchor in the show’s first two hours. He also serves as a co-host of the third hour of “Today” and a host of syndicated “Dateline NBC” broadcasts. Melvin has worked with and for NBC for years. In 2008, Melvin joined WRC, NBC’s Washington, D.C., station, where he started anchoring weekend newscasts. He joined MSNBC in 2011.

Separately, Guthrie announced on Thursday’s “Today” telecast that she will be stepping away from the show for several weeks to film the new Wordle game show she is hosting. “I’m headed over to shoot ‘Wordle’ over the next few weeks,” Guthrie told viewers. “We’re going to shoot the whole season, and we’re super excited. Cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

Announced in May, NBC greenlit the Guthrie-hosted “Wordle” show, set to premiere in 2027. It’s being produced by Jimmy Fallon and the New York Times, which owns and operates the game after acquiring it in 2022.