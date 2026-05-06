Tom Hiddleston Scrapped From Marvel Role After Overhaul

It has been revealed that Tom Hiddleston lost his role during the 2023 Marvel Cinematic Universe overhaul.

Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has evolved into one of the franchise’s most compelling long-form character arcs. Introduced as a villain driven by jealousy and a desperate need for belonging, Loki quickly stood apart thanks to Hiddleston’s layered performance—balancing charm, menace, and vulnerability in equal measure.

What makes Loki so fascinating isn’t just his mischief, but his constant reinvention. Across multiple films, from Thor (2011) to Avengers: Endgame (2019), and his standalone Disney+ series, the character shifts from antagonist to antihero, often walking a fine line between selfish ambition and genuine growth. Hiddleston leans into that unpredictability, giving audiences a version of Loki who is as emotionally complex as he is cunning.

The “God of Mischief” has become more than just a supporting player—he’s a cornerstone of Marvel storytelling. After the events of Loki Season 2, the character established himself as the caretaker of the Multiverse at the End of Time. And while Loki has not been seen since the final moments of that sophomore season, he will return in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) at the end of this year.

Surprisingly, Hiddleston would have returned to the MCU much sooner if not for a major 2023 overhaul. However, he would not have returned as Loki Laufeyson, but as himself.

The Daredevil Project That Never Was

When Daredevil first premiered on Netflix in 2015, it immediately distinguished itself from the rest of Marvel’s television output. Gritty, grounded, and unapologetically brutal, the series offered a street-level perspective that stood in stark contrast to the cosmic stakes and larger-than-life spectacle of the MCU films. Audiences quickly embraced its intense fight choreography, layered storytelling, and Charlie Cox’s portrayal of Matt Murdock—a blind lawyer balancing his moral code with vigilante justice.

Over three seasons, the show built a loyal fanbase and earned widespread critical praise. For many, it became the gold standard of Marvel television, but its continuation was eventually halted when Disney completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. The franchise now fell under the House of Mouse, and Disney wanted to launch its own series with the beloved characters.

In 2021, fans were thrilled to see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though brief, the cameo signaled that Marvel Studios had plans for the character. Around the same time, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, made a memorable reappearance in Hawkeye. These moments weren’t just nostalgic callbacks—they were the first clear signs that Marvel was preparing to bring Daredevil and his world fully into the MCU fold.

That plan took shape in 2022 with the announcement of Daredevil: Born Again. Initially described as a hybrid reboot and continuation, the Disney+ series was set to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious streaming projects yet, with an 18-episode order that far exceeded the typical MCU show format.

Production hit a major roadblock during the 2023 Writers’ Strike, which forced filming to pause. While delays are never ideal, the break ultimately gave Marvel Studios an opportunity to take a closer look at what had been developed so far. What they saw prompted a significant creative rethink.

In a move that underscored the importance of getting Daredevil right, Marvel opted for a substantial overhaul. Creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord were let go and replaced with Dario Scardapane as showrunner and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as lead directors. The tone of the series was recalibrated to better match the grounded, character-driven style that made the Netflix version so beloved.

The structure of the show also changed dramatically. Instead of one sprawling 18-episode season, Born Again was reshaped into two more focused installments–with a third season confirmed last year.. A brand-new pilot was created, and multiple episodes were rewritten to ensure a stronger narrative throughline.

Perhaps most importantly, Marvel doubled down on continuity. Fan-favorite characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson—played by Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson—were brought back into the fold after initially being left out of early plans. Even casting decisions were revisited, with the studio reversing a recast of Vanessa Fisk–bringing back Ayelet Zurer–in order to maintain consistency with the original series.

All of these changes signaled a clear intention: Daredevil: Born Again wouldn’t simply start from scratch. It would honor what came before. When the series finally premiered in March 2025, it became evident that Marvel had delivered on that promise. Rather than serving as a complete reboot, Born Again positioned itself as a direct continuation of the story that began on Netflix.

As the second season prepares to end, Charlie Cox has revealed more information about the scrapped first iteration of the series, as well as his opinions on earlier Daredevil projects. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cox–after a surprise message from his close friend Tom Hiddleston–revealed that Hiddleston had a role in the original Daredevil: Born Again series.

“Well, when the first season of Born Again was originally going to be 18 episodes long, Tom was going to direct one of the episodes,” Cox told Horowitz. “One of the great losses of the back half of that original season, even though the changes that were made to the show were needed and necessary and made it much better, but he was going to direct episode 12 or something.”

The actor added that the pair had connected and discussed what the episode might look like, saying it would have been “lovely.” However, following the overhaul of the project, Hiddleston’s directing role was scrapped, leaving fans to only guess what he would have cooked up.

Daredevil: Born Again

Set after the events of the original series, the show finds Matt Murdock in a very different place. Having stepped away from his life as Daredevil, he’s attempting to move forward—until circumstances inevitably pull him back into the fight. At the same time, Wilson Fisk is evolving in his own way, leveraging his power and influence to climb the political ladder in New York City. As Fisk tightens his grip on the city through legitimate channels, the lines between crime and authority begin to blur, setting the stage for a new kind of conflict.

What makes Born Again stand out is its ability to preserve the DNA of the original series while embracing its place within the broader MCU. The mature, crime-drama tone remains intact, offering a grounded counterpoint to Marvel’s more fantastical stories. Yet, the connections to the larger universe are now more explicit, allowing Daredevil to exist as both a standalone character and part of a much bigger narrative.

Despite the challenges it faced during development, the end result feels like a carefully considered evolution rather than a compromise. The return of key cast members, the renewed focus on character-driven storytelling, and the commitment to continuity all contribute to a series that respects its legacy while moving forward.

For fans who have followed Matt Murdock’s journey from the beginning, Daredevil: Born Again represents more than just another Marvel show—it’s the continuation of a story that refused to stay finished.

How do you feel about Disney’s current Daredevil series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!