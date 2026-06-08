Tony Awards Nominations 2026: The Complete List

Broadway’s biggest night is almost upon us, and theater fans have been eagerly awaiting the lineup of Tony Award nominees.

The nominations were announced Tuesday by the actors Uzo Aduba, a Tony nominee in 2022 for her role in “Clyde’s,” and Darren Criss, who last year took home the Tony for lead actor in a musical for his performance in “Maybe Happy Ending.” The new musicals “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” led the pack with 12 nominations apiece, and a revival of the musical “Ragtime” was close behind with 11.

It was an unusual season, thin on new musicals and heavy on revivals. Just 11 musicals opened this season, compared to 21 in the previous year. And soaring prices have sent producers — and some theatergoers — to London. But that hasn’t stopped audiences from packing theaters to see their favorites onstage. Productions keep getting starrier: An uptick in celebrity co-producers and a spate of screen actors making their Broadway debuts have generated buzz in a season already packed with A-listers.

The 79th Tony Awards are planned for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. The pop singer-songwriter Pink — who has two songs in shows running on Broadway, “Raise Your Glass” in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and a song with an obscenity in the title in “& Juliet” — will host the ceremony.