Tony Awards Nominations 2026: The Complete List

Broadway’s biggest night is almost upon us, and theater fans have been eagerly awaiting the lineup of Tony Award nominees.
The nominations were announced Tuesday by the actors Uzo Aduba, a Tony nominee in 2022 for her role in “Clyde’s,” and Darren Criss, who last year took home the Tony for lead actor in a musical for his performance in “Maybe Happy Ending.” The new musicals “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” led the pack with 12 nominations apiece, and a revival of the musical “Ragtime” was close behind with 11.
It was an unusual season, thin on new musicals and heavy on revivals. Just 11 musicals opened this season, compared to 21 in the previous year. And soaring prices have sent producers — and some theatergoers — to London. But that hasn’t stopped audiences from packing theaters to see their favorites onstage. Productions keep getting starrier: An uptick in celebrity co-producers and a spate of screen actors making their Broadway debuts have generated buzz in a season already packed with A-listers.
The 79th Tony Awards are planned for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. The pop singer-songwriter Pink — who has two songs in shows running on Broadway, “Raise Your Glass” in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and a song with an obscenity in the title in “& Juliet” — will host the ceremony.
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Will Harrison, “Punch”
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Nathan Lane, “Death of a Salesman”
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John Lithgow, “Giant”
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Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”
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Mark Strong, “Oedipus”
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Best Leading Actress in a Play
Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”
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Carrie Coon, “Bug”
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Susannah Flood, “Liberation”
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Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”
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Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”
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Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”
Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”
Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”
Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Best Direction of a Play
Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”
Robert Icke, “Oedipus”
Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”
Joe Mantello, “Death of a Salesman”
Whitney White, “Liberation”
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Abbott, “Death of a Salesman”
Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”
Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”
Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”
Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”
Aya Cash, “Giant”
Laurie Metcalf, “Death of a Salesman”
June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”
André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”
Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”
Layton Williams, “Titaníque”
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”
Hannah Cruz, “Chess”
Rachel Dratch, “The Rocky Horror Show”
Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”
Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”
Best Book of a Musical
“The Lost Boys,” David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
“Schmigadoon!,” Cinco Paul
“Titaníque,” Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue
“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”
Takeshi Kata, “Bug”
Chloe Lamford, “Death of a Salesman”
David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”
David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
dots, “The Rocky Horror Show”
Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys”
Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”
Qween Jean, “Liberation”
Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels”
Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”
Paul Tazewell, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, “Ragtime”
Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”
Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”
David I. Reynoso, “The Rocky Horror Show”
Best Original Score
“Death of a Salesman,” Caroline Shaw
“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” Steve Bargonetti
“The Lost Boys,” the Rescues
“Schmigadoon!,” Cinco Paul
“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”
Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”
Stacey Derosier, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Heather Gilbert, “Bug”
Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13”
Jack Knowles, “Death of a Salesman”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, “Chess”
Jane Cox, “The Rocky Horror Show”
Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon!”
Adam Honoré, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (lighting design) and 59 Studio (projection design),“Ragtime”
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”
Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus”
Lee Kinney, “The Fear of 13”
Josh Schmidt, “Bug”
Mikaal Sulaiman, “Death of a Salesman”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Kai Harada, “Ragtime”
Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”
Brian Ronan, “The Rocky Horror Show”
Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon!”
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”
Ani Taj, “The Rocky Horror Show”
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”
Best Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon!”
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”
Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”
Brian Usifer, “Chess”
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”