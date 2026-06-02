A key part of the lieutenant governor’s job requires them to be ready to step in as governor at a moment’s notice.

Interviews on the issues with the top 5 candidates vying to be CA’s next Lt. Governor | CA Politics 360

California will be electing a new Lieutenant Governor this year.A key part of the lieutenant governor’s job requires them to be ready to step in as governor at a moment’s notice. They serve as acting governor when the governor is out of the state.The lieutenant governor is the president of the Senate. This is most important when the state Senate is deadlocked. The lieutenant governor can cast a tie-breaking vote. However, that rarely happens in California.The lieutenant governor serves on several boards and commissions. The high-profile roles include serving as a voting member of the boards that oversee the University of California, the California State University system and the California Community College system. The lieutenant governor also chairs the Commission for Economic Development.We spoke to the top 5 candidates running for Lt. Governor, based off of fundraising for their party.

California will be electing a new lieutenant governor this year.

A key part of the lieutenant governor’s job requires them to be ready to step in as governor at a moment’s notice. They serve as acting governor when the governor is out of the state.

The lieutenant governor is the president of the Senate. This is most important when the state Senate is deadlocked. The lieutenant governor can cast a tie-breaking vote. However, that rarely happens in California.

The lieutenant governor serves on several boards and commissions. The high-profile roles include serving as a voting member of the boards that oversee the University of California, the California State University system and the California Community College system. The lieutenant governor also chairs the Commission for Economic Development.

We spoke to the top five candidates running for lieutenant governor, based on fundraising for their party.