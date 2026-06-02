Interviews on the issues with the top 5 candidates vying to be CA’s next Lt. Governor | CA Politics 360
A key part of the lieutenant governor’s job requires them to be ready to step in as governor at a moment’s notice.
SUPPORT AFTER STOPPING IN TOWNS FOR MASSES AND RALLIES. THIS YEAR, CALIFORNIA VOTERS WILL DECIDE WHO THEIR NEW LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR WILL BE. SO BEFORE YOU VOTE, WE WANT TO EXPLAIN WHAT EXACTLY THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OVERSEES, CURTIS BREAKS IT DOWN. CALIFORNIA IS ELECTING A NEW LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR THIS YEAR. SO WHAT DO THEY ACTUALLY DO? LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT THAT. A KEY PART OF THIS ROLE IS TO BE ABLE TO STEP IN AS GOVERNOR AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE, IF NEEDED. THEY SERVE AS THE ACTING GOVERNOR. IF THE GOVERNOR IS OUT OF STATE, THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR IS ALSO THE PRESIDENT OF THE STATE SENATE. THIS IS MOST IMPORTANT WHEN THE LEGISLATION IS DEADLOCKED, THEY COULD CAST A TIE BREAKING VOTE, BUT THAT RARELY HAPPENS HERE IN CALIFORNIA. THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ALSO SERVES ON A NUMBER OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS, INCLUDING THOSE THAT OVERSEE CALIFORNIA COLLEGES. THE JOB COULD VARY DEPENDING ON THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE GOVERNOR AND THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR, BECAUSE THE GOVERNOR COULD ADD RESPONSIBILITIES. THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR HAS A LIMIT OF TWO FOUR YEAR TERMS IN OFFICE. SO HOW MUCH DOES THE LIEUTENAN
Interviews on the issues with the top 5 candidates vying to be CA’s next Lt. Governor | CA Politics 360
A key part of the lieutenant governor’s job requires them to be ready to step in as governor at a moment’s notice.
Updated: 2:05 PM PDT May 29, 2026
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California will be electing a new Lieutenant Governor this year.A key part of the lieutenant governor’s job requires them to be ready to step in as governor at a moment’s notice. They serve as acting governor when the governor is out of the state.The lieutenant governor is the president of the Senate. This is most important when the state Senate is deadlocked. The lieutenant governor can cast a tie-breaking vote. However, that rarely happens in California.The lieutenant governor serves on several boards and commissions. The high-profile roles include serving as a voting member of the boards that oversee the University of California, the California State University system and the California Community College system. The lieutenant governor also chairs the Commission for Economic Development.We spoke to the top 5 candidates running for Lt. Governor, based off of fundraising for their party.
California will be electing a new lieutenant governor this year.
A key part of the lieutenant governor’s job requires them to be ready to step in as governor at a moment’s notice. They serve as acting governor when the governor is out of the state.
The lieutenant governor is the president of the Senate. This is most important when the state Senate is deadlocked. The lieutenant governor can cast a tie-breaking vote. However, that rarely happens in California.
The lieutenant governor serves on several boards and commissions. The high-profile roles include serving as a voting member of the boards that oversee the University of California, the California State University system and the California Community College system. The lieutenant governor also chairs the Commission for Economic Development.
We spoke to the top five candidates running for lieutenant governor, based on fundraising for their party.