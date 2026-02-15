Virginia vs. Ohio State Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel – Feb 14

Data Skrive
The No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers (21-3) will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8) after winning six straight road games. The matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 14, 2026.
The Cavaliers head into their game against the Buckeyes as a 4.5-point favorite. The game features an over/under of 146.5.
Keep scrolling to get everything you need to know before betting on the Virginia-Ohio State clash.
Virginia vs. Ohio State How to Watch & Odds
- When: Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|-109
|-115
|146.5
|-115
|-107
|-197
|+159
Virginia vs. Ohio State Prediction
- Pick ATS: Virginia (-4.5)
- Pick OU: Over (146.5)
- Prediction:
Virginia 79, Ohio State 74
Virginia vs. Ohio State Betting Insights
Betting Line Implied Predictions
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the encounter is Cavaliers 76, Buckeyes 71.
- The Cavaliers have a 66.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
- The Buckeyes sit with a 38.6% implied probability to win.
Key Spread Facts
- Virginia is 13-11-0 ATS this season.
- Ohio State has covered 10 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.
- Virginia is 8-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Ohio State has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Key Total Facts
- A total of 11 times so far this year, the Cavaliers and their opponent have combined for more than 146.5 points.
- Buckeyes games have gone over 146.5 points on 15 occasions this year.
- These teams score 163.5 points per game combined, higher than the over/under for this matchup by 17.
Key Moneyline Facts
- Virginia has won 84.2% of its games this season when favored on the moneyline (16-3).
- This season, Ohio State has won two out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -197 or shorter, Virginia has gone 14-3 (82.4% win percentage).
- Ohio State has not won as an underdog of +159 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
Virginia vs. Ohio State: 2025-26 Stats Comparison
|Virginia
|Ohio State
|Points Scored Per Game (Rank)
|81.9 (63)
|81.6 (69)
|Points Allowed (Rank)
|67.5 (36)
|73.7 (179)
|Rebounds (Rank)
|12.4 (6)
|8 (296)
|3pt Made (Rank)
|10.1 (33)
|7.9 (170)
|Assists (Rank)
|17 (37)
|14.8 (126)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10.4 (105)
|10.2 (85)
Virginia 2025-26 Key Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Thijs De Ridder
|24
|16.1
|6.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.4
|1
|Malik Thomas
|24
|12.2
|4
|1.7
|0.5
|0.2
|1.8
|Sam Lewis
|24
|10.6
|3.7
|1.6
|0.8
|0.2
|1.8
|Chance Mallory
|24
|10.2
|3.8
|3.6
|1.9
|0.1
|1.2
|Jacari White
|19
|8.7
|2.2
|1.4
|0.6
|0
|2.2
Ohio State 2025-26 Key Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bruce Thornton
|24
|19.3
|5.3
|3.7
|1.2
|0.3
|1.8
|John Mobley Jr.
|24
|15.1
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
|0.1
|2.9
|Devin Royal
|23
|14
|5.7
|1.7
|0.6
|0.1
|1
|Christoph Tilly
|23
|11.9
|4.7
|2.3
|0.6
|0.6
|0.5
|A’mare Bynum
|24
|9.2
|4.5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.8
|0.6
