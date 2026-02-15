Virginia vs. Ohio State Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel – Feb 14

Data Skrive

The No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers (21-3) will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8) after winning six straight road games. The matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The Cavaliers head into their game against the Buckeyes as a 4.5-point favorite. The game features an over/under of 146.5.

Virginia vs. Ohio State How to Watch & Odds

When: Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)

Cavaliers vs Buckeyes Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 -109 -115 146.5 -115 -107 -197 +159

Virginia vs. Ohio State Prediction

Pick ATS: Virginia (-4.5)



Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Prediction:

Virginia 79, Ohio State 74



Virginia vs. Ohio State Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the encounter is Cavaliers 76, Buckeyes 71.

The Cavaliers have a 66.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Buckeyes sit with a 38.6% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

Virginia is 13-11-0 ATS this season.

Ohio State has covered 10 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

Virginia is 8-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Ohio State has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Key Total Facts

A total of 11 times so far this year, the Cavaliers and their opponent have combined for more than 146.5 points.

Buckeyes games have gone over 146.5 points on 15 occasions this year.

These teams score 163.5 points per game combined, higher than the over/under for this matchup by 17.

Key Moneyline Facts

Virginia has won 84.2% of its games this season when favored on the moneyline (16-3).

This season, Ohio State has won two out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -197 or shorter, Virginia has gone 14-3 (82.4% win percentage).

Ohio State has not won as an underdog of +159 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Virginia vs. Ohio State: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

Virginia Ohio State Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 81.9 (63) 81.6 (69) Points Allowed (Rank) 67.5 (36) 73.7 (179) Rebounds (Rank) 12.4 (6) 8 (296) 3pt Made (Rank) 10.1 (33) 7.9 (170) Assists (Rank) 17 (37) 14.8 (126) Turnovers (Rank) 10.4 (105) 10.2 (85)

Virginia 2025-26 Key Players

Cavaliers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Thijs De Ridder 24 16.1 6.6 1.6 0.8 0.4 1 Malik Thomas 24 12.2 4 1.7 0.5 0.2 1.8 Sam Lewis 24 10.6 3.7 1.6 0.8 0.2 1.8 Chance Mallory 24 10.2 3.8 3.6 1.9 0.1 1.2 Jacari White 19 8.7 2.2 1.4 0.6 0 2.2

Ohio State 2025-26 Key Players

Buckeyes Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Thornton 24 19.3 5.3 3.7 1.2 0.3 1.8 John Mobley Jr. 24 15.1 2.5 2.7 0.8 0.1 2.9 Devin Royal 23 14 5.7 1.7 0.6 0.1 1 Christoph Tilly 23 11.9 4.7 2.3 0.6 0.6 0.5 A’mare Bynum 24 9.2 4.5 1.1 0.5 0.8 0.6

