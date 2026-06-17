West Wilson Exits ‘Summer House’ After 3 Seasons

West Wilson is leaving Summer House after three seasons on the Bravo reality series.

The sports journalist and reality TV personality is not returning to the docuseries, a source close to production confirmed to Deadline. The series usually starts filming around the 4th of July weekend.

Wilson has been embroiled in a scandal after he hooked up with co-star Amanda Batula following her separation from fellow cast member Kyle Cooke. The drama around this new relationship also affected co-star Ciara Miller, who Wilson dated in the past.

Miller and Wilson were being flirty on the latest season of Summer House and were working on reconstructing their friendship after they stopped dating.

The fallout from Miller being betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, and her best friend, Batula, has been brutal. Wilson has seemingly had difficulty with the discourse surrounding his betrayal. The Summer House star recently advocated on his podcast, Show Me Something, for the Knicks to lose Game 5 of the NBA championship to force a Game 6, which would then air on Tuesday night. That same night, Bravo is airing Summer House: The Aftermath, a bonus episode in which the affected cast members have deep conversations about their lives following the scandal. Wilson thought that with people focused on the basketball game, fewer would tune in to the Bravo reality series.

Wilson joined Summer House in Season 8 and quickly became a fan favorite for his fun vibes and easygoing personality. The aura Wilson brought to the house perfectly aligned with the show’s premise, a group of young adults partying in the Hamptons every weekend for the summer.

It was his personality that attracted Miller to Wilson, and they both quickly became a thing with fans shipping their relationship. Their relationship didn’t blossom into something more, but a New York Times article revealed cracks in Wilson’s carefully curated persona up to that point. Wilson was unfiltered in that interview, revealing why his relationship with Miller didn’t progress, something he had shied away from saying on the show. When Miller took him to task on the next season of the reality series, Wilson completely shut off and did not defend himself or address his co-star in a proper manner.

The relationship between Miller and Wilson grew awkward, and viewers could see the coldness throughout the summer. In Season 10, Miller started warming up to Wilson again; their friendship began to blossom, and their flirtatious interactions began. The season ended with Miller and Wilson sharing kisses by the pool. Miller and Wilson would go on to make an appearance together on the In the City spinoff in a scene with Batula.

However, in 2026, there were rumors that Wilson and Batula had hooked up, and although the pair initially denied it and tried to downplay it, they came clean and admitted to their relationship. This shook the Bravoverse to its core, and it has never been the same since. The Summer House Season 10 reunion left many unanswered questions about when their relationship actually started and if there was any overlap with Wilson being flirty with Miller and getting close to Batula. Either way, Wilson once again was relatively silent throughout the three-part reunion and allowed Batula to fend for their relationship alone.

The question about Wilson continuing in the franchise remained in the air. At one point, there was fan speculation about handing the franchise over to him and his friends to continue the spirit of Summer House as the legacy cast members moved on to the spinoff, In the City. Wilson was also rumored to play a major role in the franchise’s expansion, with a potential Ozarks spinoff reportedly in the works.