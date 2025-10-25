What to expect and road closures – NBC4 Washington

What to Know The Marine Corps Marathon is happening on Sunday, Oct. 26, despite the government shutdown.

Expect numerous road closures in D.C. and Arlington. Major closures to expect starting Sunday morning include the Francis Scott Key Bridge, plus parts of westbound Spout Run Parkway, Rock Creek Parkway, Wilson Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

Metro service will begin at 5 a.m. on race day. It’ll be the best way to get around since so many roads will be closed.

Spectators are invited to watch along the route but should be aware of the new restrictions listed below.

The Marine Corps Marathon is on despite the government shutdown, and the 26.2-mile race is expected to bring thousands of runners through Washington, D.C. and Arlington, Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Called “The People’s Marathon” because it’s the largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money, the MCM route takes runners past some of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks.

Service members with the U.S. Marine Corps support the racers. And while there was some concern that the race could be affected by the government shutdown, organizers say the race is a go.

“The Marines are ready- and we will see you at the starting line,” MCM said in an Instagram post.

Spectators should note some important changes this year, including limited access to the starting and finishing areas.

Runners, spectators and anyone in the area should plan for numerous road closures. Metro is the recommended way to get around, and trains will start running early, at 5 a.m., on Sunday.

News4’s Juliana Valencia spoke to participants in the Marine Corps Marathon about why they’re tackling the challenging race.

You can also watch NBC Washington’s coverage on NBC4 and our 24/7 streaming channel.

Whether you’re joining a race or going to cheer on the participants, read on for everything you need to know.

When does the Marine Corps Marathon begin?

The Marine Corps Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 26.

Wheeled athletes will start at 7:15 a.m., followed by duo teams at 7:17 a.m. Runners, grouped in three color-coded waves, will begin at 7:20 a.m.

The weekend includes the Health and Fitness Expo, where runners can pick up their packets. The MCM Kids Run happens Saturday morning before the main event on Sunday. Here’s a full list of weekend events.

What’s the course map for the 2025 Marine Corps Marathon?

The marathon will take runners from near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, over the Francis Scott Key Bridge into Washington, D.C., and up Rock Creek Parkway. Runners then will travel south past the Kennedy Center and the Lincoln Memorial before going around the Tidal Basin and the National Mall.

Participants will cross the Potomac River again on the 14th Street Bridge and run through Crystal City to end at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Rosslyn.

Metro is the best way to get to the Marine Corps Marathon

Metro service will begin at 5 a.m. on race day. It’ll be the best way to get around since so many roads will be closed. Trains will run every 6 to 12 minutes, depending on the line.

According to Metro, runners and spectators can take trains to all the important locations. Here’s what Metro said:

For packet pickup, runners can take Metro to the Eisenhower Avenue station and catch a free shuttle to National Harbor in Maryland. Shuttles will run Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On race day, runners can take Metro to the Pentagon or Pentagon City stations for the Runners’ Village and the race starting line.

Spectators can take Metro to viewing spots near the following stations: Smithsonian, Crystal City, L’Enfant Plaza and Arlington Cemetery (opening at 9 a.m.).

You can use Metro’s Trip Planner to map out your ride.

Spectators can meet runners at the Family Link-Up Zone near the Rosslyn Station.

New this year: You won’t need a SmarTrip card to ride. You can tap a debit, credit, or mobile wallet card to pay. Just be sure to use the same card to tap out to exit, Metro said. See other payment options here.

Bus service will be affected by the Marine Corps Marathon Kids Run on Saturday and the Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Here’s a full list of changes.

If you plan on driving: You can park in garages in Crystal City and take a shuttle. Shuttles will pick up at 23rd Street and Crystal Drive, near Reagan National Airport. After the race, return shuttles will depart from the Finish Festival on N. Oak Street and Wilson Boulevard in Rosslyn between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

What spectators need to know: Where to watch the MCM with new restrictions

Looking to celebrate your friends and family? Bring some signs to the locations along the race course in both Arlington and D.C. where spectators can see their runners.

Before you go, note that there are some major changes for spectators this year due to “enhanced security and operational logistics.” Access to some key areas will be restricted.

Here’s what the Marine Corps Marathon says about changes for this year:

Spectators will not be able to access the starting line or enter the Runners’ Village. Only registered runners may enter.

The Arlington Cemetery Metro station won’t open until 9 a.m.

Spectators won’t be allowed on the Arlington Memorial Bridge or Memorial Avenue and won’t be able to get to the Marine Corps War Memorial finish line or the Finish Festival via these routes or Route 110.

Spectators and runners can plan to meet up at the Family Link-Up Zone at N. Lynn Street and Wilson Boulevard, near Compass Coffee. It will be outside the enclosed Finish Festival zone.

Despite the restrictions, there are plenty of places where you can cheer for runners along the route.

“Popular viewing spots include the National Mall, Crystal City, and other accessible areas throughout Washington, D.C., and Arlington,” MCM said.

Still, there are plenty of places to set up along the route. Bands and DJs will be performing near several mile markers.

You can take Metro between Crystal City and the National Mall to see the runners from multiple areas.

Spectators should remember to never cross the course and to avoid closed areas.

Finding “your” runner:

Want to track your runner? The MCM app and website offer real-time tracking. Virtual status reports will provide updates for one or more runners from various locations and the finish line.

After the race, plan to reunite with runners in the Family Link-Up Zone at the Finish Festival in Rosslyn.





Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images From 2023: Runners make their way around Peace Circle near the U.S. Capitol during the Marine Corps Marathon.

What’s the weather forecast for the Marine Corps Marathon?

Get ready to bundle up! Those pre-dawn staging areas in the Pentagon parking lots will be cold. Temperatures will be right around 40°.

Sunrise will be at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts just before 8 a.m. Temperatures will rise into the low 50s around 10 a.m. and the mid 50s by noon, when the bulk of the finishers will be reaching the finish line.

No rain and light winds should help you keep both your spirits and your pace up.

Runners: Remember to stay hydrated in these upcoming days.

Download the NBC Washington app and stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.

What else should MCM runners know?

You can find an interactive course map; pacing requirements; water, food and aid locations and lodging information online here.

Marine Corps Marathon road closures

If you have any plans in D.C. or Arlington this week, plan ahead. Many roads will be closed from early Sunday until the evening, with at least one closure on Saturday, as well.

Road closures on Saturday Closure location 6:30 AM – 1:30 PM Boundary Channel Drive from N/S Connect Road to Route 110

Road closures on Sunday Closure location 3:00 AM – 11:00 AM Lynn Street from 19th Street N to Langston Blvd 3:00 AM – 11:00 AM Fort Myer Drive from 19th Street N to Langston Blvd 3:00 AM – 11:00 AM 19th Street North from Lynn Street to North Nash Street 3:00 AM – 2:30 PM S Rotary Road from S Fern Street to N-S Connector 3:00 AM – 3:00 PM N/B HOT lanes from Seminary Road to 14th Street SW 3:00 AM – 5:00 PM N Oak Street from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th St N 3:00 AM – 5:00 PM N Kent Street from 1691 N Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard 3:00 AM – 5:00 PM Route 27 East and West bound lanes from I-395 to U.S. Highway 50 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Marshall Drive from North Meade Street to Route 110 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM North Meade Street from Marshall Drive to Lynn Street 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Marshall Drive from Route 110 to North Meade Street 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Route 110 from I-66 to U.S. Highway 1 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Wilson Boulevard from North Oak Street to Route 110 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Lynn Street from North Meade Street to 19th Street N 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Fort Myer Drive from North Meade Street to 19th Street N 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM North Moore Street from Wilson Boulevard to 19th Street 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM N Nash Street from Key Blvd to 17th Street N 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Fairfax Drive from N Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 17th Street N from N Oak Street to End 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Memorial Drive from Lincoln Circle to Arlington National Cemetery 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Washington Boulevard from Columbia Pike to Memorial Circle 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Route 110 ramp from Washington Boulevard to Route 110 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Boundary Channel Drive from Route 110 to Long Bridge Drive 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM South Eads Street from South Rotary Road to 12th Street South 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM S Fern Street from S Rotary Road to 12th Street S 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Army Navy Drive from Hayes St South to 12th Street South 3:00 AM – 7:00 PM Marine Corps War Memorial Access Road 3:45 AM – 2:00 PM Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW 3:45 AM – 2:00 PM 7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW 3:45 AM – 2:00 PM Madison Drive NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th St NW 3:45 AM – 2:00 PM 4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW 5:30 AM – 10:00 AM Foxhall Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW 5:30 AM – 10:00 AM Clark Place NW from Q Street NW to Canal Road NW 5:30 AM – 10:00 AM Reservoir Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW 5:30 AM – 10:00 AM Arizona Avenue NW from Carolina Place NW to Canal Road NW 5:30 AM – 10:00 AM Georgetown Canal Road Entrance 5:30 AM – 10:00 AM Canal Road NW from M St NW to Chain Bridge Drive 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes) 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM M Street NW from Canal Road NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM 35th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM 34th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to Cady’s Alley 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM Bank Alley from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM 33rd Street NW from Prospect Place NW to C&O Canal 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM Potomac Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM Wisconsin Avenue from M Street NW to K Street NW 5:30 AM – 10:30 AM Grace Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 33rd Street NW 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM 31st Street NW from Washington Harbor to South Street NW 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM 30th Street NW from Washington Harbor to M Street NW

*Exit maintained for Georgetown Suites 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM 29th Street NW from K Street NW to M Street NW 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM Whitehurst Freeway from M Street NW to K Street NW 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM K Street NW from 34th Street NW to 25th Street NW 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM 27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM I Street NW from 27th Street NW to Virginia Ave NW 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM E/B Langston Boulevard from North Kirkwood Road to N Lynn Street 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM N Nash Street from E/B Langston Boulevard to Key Bridge 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM N Rhodes St from Key Boulevard to Langston Boulevard 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM N Veitch Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM W/B Spout Run Parkway, from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM S/B GWMP ramp to Key Bridge 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM N/B GWMP from I-395 to Spout Run Parkway 5:30 AM – 11:00 AM Lorcom Lane from Spout Run Parkway to N Edgewood Road 5:30 AM – 11:30 AM Fort Myer Drive from Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard 5:30 AM – 11:30 AM Waterside Drive NW from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 5:30 AM – 11:45 AM Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (northbound) to Beach Drive 5:30 AM – 11:45 AM Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (southbound) from Shoreham Drive NW 5:30 AM – 11:45 AM Shoreham Drive NW (southbound) from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 5:30 AM – 11:45 AM Beach Drive NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW to Calvert Street 5:30 AM – 11:45 AM Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Ave NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 5:30 AM – 12:00 PM F Street NW from New Hampshire Ave NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 5:30 AM – 12:00 PM 25th Street NW from F Street NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 5:30 AM – 12:00 PM Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives NW to Ohio Drive 5:30 AM – 12:00 PM Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle 5:30 AM – 12:00 PM 15th St S from S Eads St to S Bell St 5:30 AM – 12:00 PM US Route 1 South from I-395 to 15th Street Exit 5:30 AM – 12:30 PM Independence Avenue SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive 5:30 AM – 12:45 PM East Basin Drive from Maine Ave SW to Ohio Drive SW 5:30 AM – 12:45 PM Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM 1st Street from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 1st Street NW 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM Maryland Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 3rd Street SW 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM West Basin Drive from Independence Ave SW to Ohio Drive SW 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM 17th Street from WWII Memorial to Independence Ave SW 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM Ohio Drive SW from East Basin Drive SW to 23rd Street NW 5:30 AM – 1:15 PM Independence Avenue from 15th Street SW to 23rd Street SW 5:30 AM – 1:15 PM Maine Avenue SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM 15th Street from Constitution Ave NW to Maine Avenue SW 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM Independence Avenue from 4th Street SW to 15th Street SW 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM 12th Street SW from Independence AVE SW to Jefferson Drive SW 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM 12th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Constitution Ave NW 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM 14th Street NW/SW from Constitution Ave NW to I-395 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM Long Bridge Drive from 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM 10th Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM S Ball Street from 10th Street S to 6th Street S 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM 6th Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM 12th Street from Eads Street to Crystal Drive 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM Crystal Drive from 12th Street to S 23rd Street 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM 15th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM 18th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM 20th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive 5:30 AM – 5:00 PM Ft Myer Drive between Key Bridge and E/B Langston Boulevard 5:30 AM – 6:00 PM N Nash Street between E/B and W/B Langston Boulevard